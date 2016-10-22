Tommies go nine-for-nine, roll past Richland

The 9-0 and No. 1-ranked 9-man team in the state spanked the defending state champion Richland Colts 66-19. The Tommies were Richland's victims in last year's playoff quarterfinals, falling by 16 points.

"Definitely," Thompson senior quarterback Calen Schwabe said when asked if revenge was a motive. "It hurt us a lot last year when we lost to them because it meant the end of our season. They were a really good team and we respected them, but we still felt we could have got them.

"I'm proud to get this one back. Any time a team ends your season, you want to beat them the next time."

It was a decisive counter-punch. The Tommies scored touchdown on all seven possessions in the first half and then the starters made it nine straight in the third quarter before they retired to the sidelines.

Schwabe was the centerpiece of Saturday's unstoppable offense. He ran five times for 108 yards and three touchdowns, completed 6 of 7 pass attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns—and added two interceptions from his defensive back duties to boot. Schwabe set the game's tone on the first play from scrimmage, going 58 yards for a touchdown on an option run, breaking two would-be tacklers and outrunning others.

"The offensive line really showed up," Schwabe said. "They controlled the line of scrimmage and made us skill position guys look good."

Thompson featured running back Adam Diedrich rushed 21 times for 258 yards and two touchdowns, including an 89-yarder. It was a yardage career high for Diedrich.

"We knew we had to bring it and be physical against this team," Diedrich said. "We wanted to run it up the throat and make them have an answer. We wanted to come back at them, especially on our own turf."

Sophomore Cole Sorby added two touchdowns, one on a reception and one on a run, in the diversified attack. Despite running time in the second half that lowered the number of plays, Thompson rolled up 369 yards rushing and 103 passing, with no turnovers and only two offensive penalties.

"They have a great quarterback and hats off to their offensive line," Richland coach John Freeman said. "Their line was driving us back. They got a great push and when their backs run like they did, it becomes a big deal."

The Colts' roster had six seniors and only one junior, resulting in a lot of sophomores and freshmen seeing playing time.

Richland, which won the 9-man championship game in 2015 with a trick play at the finish, relied on Jake Ihland. One of the few returning starters from the title team, Ihland ran for 147 yards and all of the team's three touchdowns on 20 carries.

"I thought we did a good job on (Ihland)," Thompson coach Brady Schwab said. "He is a dude, one of the best in the state. We wanted to possess the ball and keep him and that offense off the field."

The Colts are just the latest rout victims of this year's Tommies, whose narrowest winning margin in their nine games is 22 points—against Cavalier, which was knocked out of the playoffs Saturday.

Thompson will also be at home Saturday in the semifinals, when it meets Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter, which ousted Cavalier from the playoffs.