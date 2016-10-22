Fargo North rallies to get past Red River 27-24

The only silver lining for Red River: The Roughriders already had qualified for the upcoming North Dakota Class AAA playoffs as the No. 4 seed from the East Region.

"The team we had today was not the team we've had the past two weeks," said Red River coach Vyrn Muir. "Kudos to North; they took advantage of every situation we allowed them to have. That's why the game ended up the way it did."

North's season ended at 2-7 overall while Red River dropped to 4-5 as it now prepares for its first-round playoff game at Minot.

Red River started slowly, falling behind 10-0 after North's Adam Hummel scored on a 5-yard run and Connor Fuglseth booted a 25-yard field goal.

The Riders, however, responded, scoring the next 17 points for a 17-10 halftime lead. Matt Laturnus scored on a 7-yard run; Parker Wenzel scored from 1 yard out and Tyler Hoffarth capped the first-half scoring with a 22-yard field goal.

The Riders, however, went nowhere in the third quarter. Red River amassed 240 first-half yards but struggled to move the ball in the third quarter.

North controlled the tempo much of the second half and tied the game at 17 on Erik Anderson's 10-yard TD pass from Hyatt Martineau with 7:29 left in the third quarter. Fuglseth booted a 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for a 20-17 North lead.

But the game was decided when 200-pound senior linebacker Connor Ostendorf stripped Red River running back Carlos Martin of the ball and returned it 36 yards for a score with 6:14 to play.

"Connor barely played a down for us last year," said North coach Adam Roland, a former UND standout. "Physically, he got bigger. He's our best defensive player now."

Red River cut the gap to 27-24 when Wenzel, who threw for 271 yards, hit Austin Slaughter on a 7-yard TD pass with 1:38 to go.

The Riders, however, couldn't recover the ensuing onside kick.

Red River was plagued by 95 yards in penalties.

"In the second half, we just didn't get anything going," said Muir. "And we didn't have a very good start at all, on defense. That was 10 points worth of scoreboard for them.

"We just have to get ready to play a good Minot team."

For the Spartans, it was all smiles after the game.

"It was a good win for our seniors," said Roland. "They really had high expectations this year and we had high expectations as coaches. You saw how good we can play. We feel we were as good as anyone we played this year."