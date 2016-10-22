CROSS COUNTRY: Ackley, Hillsboro-CV girls win state titles

Ackley ran a personal-record time of 17 minutes, 13.15 seconds. She beat runner-up Mattie Shirley-Fairbanks of Bismarck (17:24.3) by more than 10 seconds as the two reversed order from last season's state meet. Ackley, who was named Class A girls senior athlete of the year, also was state champion as a sophomore.

Central also had all-staters in Alexis Roehl (seventh) and Rachel Torrey (10th). The Knights finished third in the team race with 97 points, behind champion Fargo Davies (71) and Bismarck Century (95).

Hillsboro-Central Valley scored 133 points to beat runner-up Bowman County by 18 points for the B girls title. Rugby was third (153) and Hatton-Northwood-Thompson fourth (264).

Baesler, a freshman, captured her first state title with a PR time of 18:11.8. Other area runners with top-20, all-state finishes were Hillsboro-CV's Gracie Wright (10th) and Jensyn Zink (13th), Mayville-Portland-CG's Cailee Peterson (third), Hatton-N-T's Mackenzie Holkesvig (eighth) and Lana Krack (20th) and Griggs County Central's Mikayla Koening (11th).

In Class A boys, Bismarck Century won the title with 62 points, with Hunter Lucas of Fargo Davies winning the individual championship. Grand Forks Red River's Ben Hutchison (fourth) and Grand Forks Central's Richie Osborn (18th) were all-staters. Red River finished sixth (170) and Central ninth (278).

New Town, with five of the top six finishers including champion Jalen Chase, romped to the B boys state title with 18 points, followed by Rugby (85). In fourth was Hillsboro-CV (152). Area top-20 all-state finishers were Hatton-Northwood-Thompson's Jacob Hendrickson (15th) and Hillsboro-CV's Eli Nelson (17th) and Chase Fossum (19th).