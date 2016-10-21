Gophers hit rewind on film to prepare to play

“You have to picture that in film and try to put yourself on the field,” said Travis, an NFL prospect with 46 games of collegiate experience.

Gophers coaches stress an attention to detail when watching film; Travis sets an example for a defense that’s becoming stingier by the week. Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) will look to capitalize on what they’ve learned from film against Rutgers (2-5, 0-4) on Saturday morning at TCF Bank Stadium.

Coach Tracy Claeys said position coaches will write out questions for players to answer when they watch film. It keeps them from sitting back and eating popcorn.

“Otherwise, kids will just watch film and see who’s making plays — ‘Oooh and ahh’ and who got knocked on their butt?” Claeys said. “You’ve got to give them a little direction.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said he can tell when his players haven’t paid enough attention to their “homework” by asking how long it took. If they say they got through it in 20 minutes, they didn’t learn anything.

“You should watch, like, 12 plays in 20 minutes, if you do it right,” Sawvel said. “You’ve got to try to get them to see a bigger picture other than just, ‘Did he hand off’ or ‘Who did he throw it to?’ ”

Over the course of a week, seeing the bigger picture can involve a lot of rewinding, playing, stopping, playing and fast-forwarding.

Travis, a fifth-year senior from Pensacola, Fla., didn’t always stare at a screen with his head resting on a pillow. Gophers players didn’t even have an iPad provided through school until his sophomore season, he said. He doesn’t have an ideas of how many hours he’s clocks now compared to then, but …

“Way, way, way more than it was,” said Travis, third on the Gophers with 38 tackles in six games. “My freshman year, all I really did was watch special teams and stuff and watched our practice film. Now, I watch almost every game that our opponent plays.”

When their 31-10 win over Maryland ended last Saturday, Minnesota’s video services director Joe Stanek, assistant director Jordan Adams and their student staff produced all the footage in home.

“Those video guys have gotten really good,” Claeys said. “Some of them will download it before the bus pulls out.”

Coaches want video includes with two views of each play — a wide shot of the whole field from the sideline followed by a tight shot of the tackle box from the end zone. They also like to see what an opponent has done on each down, and they run with particular personnel. So, there could be 20 plays of what an opponent does on first down,and 15 plays of what they do with one running back, no tight end and four wide receivers.

When Claeys and Sawvel were at Southern Illinois (2001-07), players and coaches watched the wide shot on a projector and the tight shot on a nearby TV on Sundays and Mondays. Meanwhile, one staffer would have to document the timing on VCRs to time it with the wide shot. Yes, a VCR.

“Somebody (would) go back and pause, record, pause, record and put them all on a tape,” Claeys said.

Now, the edited-together videos are available Sunday mornings. Gophers linebacker Nick Rallis said he was in Sawvel’s office on Sunday, “Pounding him with questions.”

By Tuesday, Rallis had watched all of Rutgers’ games.

“My head is kind of spinning,” he acknowledged. “I’ve got to get their stuff down. But by (Wednesday) and the end of the week, I should feel like I know what’s coming.”

Rallis, an Edina native, said he will watch four to five hours of film on his own time each day.

On Tuesdays, Sawvel will present defensive backs with tip sheets, a.k.a. the game plan, well before that afternoon’s practice. It will be adjusted daily.

“(Their) formation, our call and what we are going to do if they motion and the support call that is on that,” Travis explained. “If the running back motions out of the backfield, we are going to check to this, we are going to stay in this. It’s little tips like that.”

Gone are the “gigantic” printed scouting reports; it’s digital now.

[Pause]

“You’ve got to watch your key,” Sawvel stressed.

For defensive linemen, it could be a guard leaning back like he’s preparing to backpedal in pass protection. Claeys, a former line coach, said the old adage was if a defensive tackle could see the guards’ knuckles turn white in their stance, the guard was coming downhill on a run block.

“Then the offensive line coaches got smarter,” Claeys said. “They just put the hand closer to them and not as much weight on it.”

Linebackers will watch a guard to see if they will pull; that can lead them straight to the running back. On film, a guard could be leaning the direction they’re pulling. Where the running back looks before the snap can also be a give.

“He usually gives it away,” said Gophers linebacker Jon Celestin, who leads the team with 43 tackles. “Fullbacks, tight ends — they usually tell if it’s a run or pass. You can tell because their eyes are either keying me or keying a certain spot on the field where they plan to go.”

Defensive backs will check out the distance between two receivers on one side. If they are close to each other, the outside receiver has a good chance to go inside and the other receiver could go out. That can determine which receiver a defensive back covers.

Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson is well away of these tips.

“You kind of self-scout yourself,” he said. “I kind of go both ways on that a little bit. I like to have tendencies, because then I think we believe in something. … But by the same token, there are certain things that I think you need to change up (to) keep the defense off balance.”

Once they push play on the video, Sawvel has the defense identify the offensive personnel. How many running backs, tight ends and wide receivers are on the field? “Ten personnel” is one back and no tight end; “11 personnel” is one back and one tight end, and so forth.

Then, the defense looks for an offensive player going in motion, which can change the defense’s call. These are dissected at the beginning of the week.

By Thursday’s practice, Sawvel is scripting practice plays to identify where an opponent’s call could stress his defense. “I’m trying to script for problems,” he said. “Then, you have an idea if that (player) knows truly what’s going on.”

Sawvel said he saw a deeper understanding, fostered through film, when true freshman linebacker Kamal Martin read an Iowa play call on Oct. 8 and intercepted C.J. Beathard.

“That was something that he wouldn’t have made early in the year,” Sawvel said.

Sawvel has his defense prepared to deal with a Rutgers offense that will try to disguise plays. The Knights will run “empty,” a personnel without a running back. They also use a lot of formations and motions, but not a ton of plays.

Film also has shown that new Knight’s quarterback Gio Rescigno has size, a strong arm and can run the ball.

“He ran it pretty well, and then unleashed a couple of balls,” Sawvel said.

Sawvel noted Rescigno is capable of throwing from one hash mark to the wide side of the field to connect on a comeback route. “It caught my eye,” he said, and it’s a safe bet Travis and other defensive backs will have seen that play many times by kickoff on Saturday.

“We worry about ourselves,” Sawvel said. “We expect our opponent to play their best game. If we do that, then we prepared the right way.”

With preparation, Travis can then click off the iPad, roll over in bed and rest easy.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.