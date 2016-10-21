Jake Long could make debut vs. Philadelphia

Signed during the bye week to add depth to an injury-ravaged offensive line, the four-time Pro Bowler could even start at left tackle, where the Vikings have been trying to replace Matt Kalil, lost for the season after hip surgery.

In any case, Zimmer expects Long, 32, to play against the Eagles.

“I would think so,” he said. “We’ll see.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, Long played 89 games in Miami and St. Louis, all of them starts, before before injuries to his right knee in 2013 and 2014 derailed his career. Last year, he played only handful on snaps in four games for the Atlanta Falcons.

He described his first full week with the Vikings as “just knocking the rust off.”

“I hadn’t been in practices the whole year,” he said, “so I was just getting back in a routine of practice and knocking the rust off and getting my feet under me. I felt like I got rid of (the rust) pretty quickly. It was good that get that padded practice in on Wednesday. I got my feet back under me and got to hit. That felt good.”

If Long is able to play near the level he did with the Miami Dolphins from 2008-12, he’ll be a welcome addition. The Vikings also have lost right tackle Andre Smith (triceps) for the season, and guard Brandon Fusco has been recovering from a concussion.

Zimmer said Long could start Sunday, but the Vikings used T.J. Clemmings at left tackle and Jeremiah Sirles at right tackle in their last game, a 31-10 victory over Houston. Long, who played under Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano in Miami, said he knows the system well enough to be effective.

“I really got in the playbook and got comfortable with it this week,” he said. “I had some good practices. … I feel good. Whenever that opportunity comes, whatever the coaches want, I’ll be ready to roll.”

Zimmer said Long looked “pretty good” in practice this week.

