For instance, Randy Hedberg—then an assistant coach at Southern Illinois—was in his car on a recruiting trip somewhere in Missouri when Klieman called to gauge his interest. A native of Parshall, N.D., and Minot State University, Hedberg was listening.

"Coming back to North Dakota was huge," he said. "And also the tradition and excellence of NDSU over the years, it was an attractive job. That's what got my attention anyway."

Quarterbacks coach Hedberg provided a calming balance to emotional offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, who took the Bison promotion after one year at Northern Illinois. Conor Riley and Nick Goeser stayed, not being part of the mix that left with Craig Bohl to Wyoming. Friend and former coaching cohort Matt Entz came aboard as the defensive coordinator. Klieman convinced former Bison all-American Tyler Roehl to leave Moorhead (Minn.) High and return to his alma mater.

In a trade of sorts, Jamar Cain came from Wyoming after that staff was let go. Atif Austin, another Northern Iowa connection with Klieman, accepted the offer after one year at Stetson University and Joe Klanderman came from Minnesota State-Mankato.

In the whirlwind lifestyle of coaching Division I football, Klieman assembled his staff.

Funny thing about the nomadic nature of coaching, all 10 coaches are still here.

"In this day and age of college football, that's kind of unheard of," Goeser said. "And especially with the success that we've had. I know guys here have had a lot of opportunities to go other places but I think it says a lot about the program here, the community and the people here. It would take a pretty good offer for us as coaches to leave here."

Winning certainly helps. The staff is a collective 33-4 with three of the losses decided on the last play of the game. One of them came last Saturday when South Dakota State scored on a two-yard touchdown pass with one second remaining.

Certainly, there have been disagreements in the Sunderland Family Football Office Complex on the second floor of the Fargodome in the days since. Even in winning, it's never 'kumbaya my Lord' 24 hours a day.

"It's nuts how much time from 6 in the morning until 8 or 9 at night every single day we spend together," Goeser said. "Don't think it's all hunky-dory every single day. We fight. We argue. But when it comes down to it, I think we're all on the same page. We care about winning, we want to win and we do what's best for our kids and that's how we're able to come together in the end."

Klieman said conflict is never between the offensive coaches and the defensive assistants, but more about what each side of the ball can do to be better. Asked if it matters after a loss having an entire coaching staff that has been together for three years, Klieman said it's more about his assistants being competitive in getting the team to improve.

"I don't like being around Polasek right now, it's just no fun," Klieman said. "And I sat with the offense for a few hours and he's ornery. But at least I know what I'm getting out of Tim. He's such a competitive guy. It's just like when I beat him in golf, he's not happy for the next three days."

There was probably sarcasm in his assessment of Polasek, particularly since Polasek carries a single digit golf handicap and Klieman does not. Football. Golf. Community. There are plenty of reasons nobody has left.

Klieman said the NDSU administration has done a good job of making the positions attractive. It's generally regarded that Bison assistants are paid in the upper tier of Missouri Valley Football Conference schools with a base salary pool of $646,000 for nine assistants, which doesn't include income from summer camp and benefits. Athletic director Matt Larsen said NDSU's assistant package is somewhere around the top 10 percent in the FCS.

"I think it goes back to the community, goes back to all of our wives, they love it here in Fargo," Klieman said. "The wives all have good jobs, the kids love the school systems and it's a great place to raise a family."

Perhaps a philosophical change Bohl made in hiring assistants toward the end of his tenure made a difference in lowering the turnover rate. NDSU had at least one assistant leave every year from the time Bohl took the job in 2003 until he left.

In 2010, Bohl hired Goeser from Minnesota-Duluth and Brian Ward from McPherson College (Kan.). He brought Klieman on staff in 2011 from UNI and hired Riley in 2013 from Sacramento State. Riley carved his career, however, at Nebraska-Omaha.

The tendency was to find guys on their way up rather than looking to return to the FBS level after being part of a staff that was fired.

"It keeps that hunger going for guys to prove themselves to get to another level and I think that's important," Hedberg said. "I think that's added a lot to our staff."