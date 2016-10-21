Great series ends in heartbreaker for Lynx

Minnesota had a one-point lead as the clock ticked away. The Lynx were just a couple of seconds from their fourth title in six years when the Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike grabbed her own rebound popped it back in near the basket. And just like that it was as if someone had hit the circuit breakers in the arena.

That was not the ending those in attendance had expected. The Sparks simply had not followed the script.

"It's unfortunate, but it wasn't pre-written," Rebekkah Brunson said. "They made their own breaks."

It was a terrific series, a real showcase for the WNBA. But the Lynx were having a rough time dealing with the outcome.

"They're all tough when It's the last one," Lindsay Whalen said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win a championship and we didn't get it done. So it's always tough."

Whalen sported a nasty shiner from the previous game. There's a line of thinking that the Lynx are plucky, perky players who give their all for the love of the game. After all, they don't get the big money. Well, that last part is true. But if anyone has a sort of a cuddly image of the team then he or she is off base.

The Lynx hobble through hamstring pulls and bone bruises just like other top athletes. They push themselves to the limits of endurance. And when a series such as this one is over, with all that expended effort, it results in tremendous disappointment.

"It's hard to come this close." Maya Moore said quietly.

"You just put in so much time and so much hard work," said Sylvia Fowles.

Even as the crowd and players cooled down, however, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was percolating. She was furious at what she saw as amateurish refereeing. It was a shame because it maybe took a bit of focus away from the Sparks, a wonderful team led by Candace Parker that did the near impossible by winning the clincher on the Lynx home court.

Yet Reeve had steam coming out of her ears and, even though we don't know the size of her upcoming league fine, she got her money's worth.

"Something must be done about the officiating in this league!" she bellowed. "It's not fair to the great players we have."

Pause ... steam ... more steam ...

"Just get the simple things right!" she added. "We'll deal with the rest."

In fairness, I would say the officials were uniformly bad. Maybe we noticed it more because the game was in Minneapolis and the fans were choking on their dinner as a result of several unfavorable late calls.

The players held their tongue. Perhaps they were too tired to speak up. The five-game championship series took a toll on all involved. It was high pressure and high quality.

"They've just built something special here and they deserve the attendance they got tonight," said Sparks Coach Brian Agler.

Fans will recall that Agler coached the Lynx for several years. In fact, he still maintains the same expression he wore during his time in Minnesota: As if a bug has just crawled across his tie. Famously dour, Agler was very gracious in victory.

"I know they're getting older a little bit,'' he said of the Lynx. "But they're going to be extremely competitive. It wouldn't shock me at all if they were right back in the finals."

I've been told that you never ask a lady her age. But the Lynx organization puts it right out there on the roster sheet for everyone to see. The Lynx's starting five: Rebekkah Brunson 35, Lindsay Whalen 34, Seimone Augustus 32, Sylvia Fowles 31 and Maya Moore 27. Only Moore remains in her basketball prime. We have to wonder if the Lynx can muster up one more run next year.

"I don't know," Reeve said. "They said stick a fork in us last year. And all we did was get back to the finals and have the best record in the league."

"That's not up to me, but I hope so," said Rebekkah Brunson. "We still have a great group of players. We missed repeating by a point. So I'm assuming that we'll be back and we'll make another run at it."

That may be the best news of the night for Lynx followers.