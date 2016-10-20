THURSDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD

United North Central 14, Frazee 6

Lake Park-Audubon 30,

Red Lake Co. 8

LPA 6 16 8 0--30

RLC 0 0 0 8--8

LPA—Mitchell Hall 12 pass from Teddy Schauer (run failed)

LPA—Jack Osborne 1 run (Carter Raaen run)

LPA—Hall 17 pass from Schauer (Schauer run)

LPA—Hall 38 pass from Schauer (Schauer run)

RLC—Chris Longtin 2 run (Longtin run)

N.D. Class AAA playoffs

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

Bismarck Legacy (No. 4 West seed) at West Fargo (No. 1 East); Fargo South (No. 3 East) at Bismarck Century (No. 2 West); GF Red River (No. 4 East) at Minot (No. 1 West); Bismarck High (No. 3 West) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 2 East)

Nov. 4

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Second round, Saturday

Richland at Thompson, 1:30 p.m.; Cavalier at Napoleon/G-S, 2 p.m.; Kidder County at Hankinson, 2 p.m.; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Divide County at North Prairie, 2 p.m. in Rolette; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, 2 p.m.; Towner-G-U at New Salem/Glen Ullin, 2 p.m. in New Salem; St. John at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2 p.m. in Mohall

Oct. 29

Quarterfinals

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

First round, Saturday

Carrington (Region 1 No. 3 seed) at Langdon-Munich (Region 2 No. 2), 1:30 p.m.; Northern Cass (Region 1 No. 1) bye; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (Region 2 No. 3) at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm (Region 1 No. 2), 2 p.m. at Kulm; Larimore (Region 2 No. 1) bye; Velva-Sawyer (Region 3 No. 3) at Killdeer (Region 4 No. 2), 1 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington (Region 3 No. 1) bye; Heart River (Region 4 No. 3) at Minot Ryan (Region 3 No. 2), 7 p.m.; Hazen (Region 4 No. 1) bye

Oct. 29

Quarterfinals

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAA

Tuesday's first round, all games 6 p.m.

Park Rapids (No. 5 seed) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Aitkin (No. 1) bye; EGF Senior High (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3); Roseau (No. 7) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 2)

Oct. 29

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8A

Tuesday's first round, all games 7 p.m.

Red Lake (No. 8 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 1); Badger-G-MR (No. 5) at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4); Red Lake County (No. 6) at Fosston (No. 3); Lake of the Woods (No. 7) at Polk County West (No. 2), at EGF Senior High

Oct. 29

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8 9-man

Tuesday's first round, all games 7 p.m.

Northern Freeze (No. 8 seed) at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Warren-A-O (No. 5) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 4); Goodridge-Grygla (No. 6) at Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3); Win-E-Mac (No. 7) at Kittson Co. Central (No. 2)

Oct. 29

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAAA

Tuesday's first round

Fergus Falls (No. 1 seed) bye; Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Willmar (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Little Falls (No. 6) at Rocori (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Detroit Lakes (No. 2) bye

Oct. 29

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 4

Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

Prep volleyball

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Monday play-ins

All matches 7 p.m.

East subsection—Indus (No. 9 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 8); Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (No. 12) at Red Lake County Central (No. 5); Red Lake (No. 11) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 6); Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 10) at Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7)

West subsection—Warren-A-O (No. 9) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8); Norman Co. West (No. 12) at Sacred Heart (No. 5); Red Lake Falls (No. 11) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 6); Northern Freeze (No. 10) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7)

Oct. 27

All matches 7 p.m.

East subsection quarterfinals—Indus/Mahnomen winner at Win-E-Mac (No. 1); Red Lake CC/Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig winner at Blackduck (No. 4); Red Lake/Kelliher-Northome winner at Fosston (No. 3); Cass Lake-Bena/Clearbrook-Gonvick winner at Lake of the Woods (No. 2)

West subsection quarterfinals—Warren-A-O/Climax-Fisher winner at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Sacred Heart/Norman Co. West at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4); Red Lake Falls/B-G-MR winner at Ada-Borup (No. 3); Goodridge-Grygla/Northern Freeze winner at Kittson County Central (No. 2)

Oct. 31

East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State

West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver Falls

Nov. 1, at Bagley

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-Crookston

Girls tennis

Minn. state A tournament

In Twin Cities

Tuesday

Quarterfinals—Roseau vs. Virginia, 8 a.m.; Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewask, 10 a.m.; St. James vs. Blake School, noon; Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.Fergus Falls Hillcrest (14-4-0) at St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1), 6 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals, 8 and 10 a.m.

Consolation championship, noon

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.