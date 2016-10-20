PREP FOOTBALL: Ahead of schedule

That comes a year after Langdon-Munich finished the 2015 season with a 1-7 record.

"We all thought it would be our senior year when we'd have this kind of success,'' quarterback Jacob Delvo said. "We figured that would be when everything, all the experience and the time we've put in, would pay off.

"We thought we'd be competitive this year. But the record and the rankings, I don't know if anybody thought that would come.''

Success has come with a roster that is young and experienced.

Ryan Kram is the team's lone senior. Six juniors—Delvo, Connor Tetrault, Chase Peebles, Anfernee Economy, Brady Otto and Hayes Haslekaas—are third-year starters.

"They've taken their beatings along the way,'' L-M coach Josh Krivarchka said. "You could see the potential, the athleticism these guys had. But when freshmen and sophomores are going against juniors and seniors, you're usually just physically over matched.

"We have a great junior class. These kids have grown up faster (as football players) than was probably expected.''

The strength of the team is the offense.

Delvo is 105-of-186 passing for 1,793 yards. Favorite target Economy leads the receiving corps with 42 catches for 758 yards, followed by Peebles (23-477), Tetrault (22-308) and Braden Harder (16-245). Peebles has rushed for 776 yards behind a line anchored by Otto and Haslekaas.

"We're a big-play team,'' Krivarchka said. "Delvo is, in my mind, one of the best quarterbacks in the state. He can throw short or long and put the ball on the money. Economy is a heckuva receiver and Tetrault and Peebles get open out of the backfield.

"We figured we would score points. But if we wanted to improve, we knew we had to get better on defense. And we have improved.''

Langdon-Munich has a 16.6 points-against average. The Cardinals lost 47-14 to unbeaten, top-ranked Larimore. Otherwise, the defense—led by Tetrault at linebacker—has given up an average of 12.3 points in the team's seven wins.

The key win was a 38-14 victory in Game 5 against two-time defending Class A state champion Park River/Fordville-Lankin.

"We got some early wins and built some confidence,'' Krivarchka said. "The Park River game was the turning point. When we beat them, we felt we could beat almost anybody.''

A bigger turning point may have been the entire 2015 season. The Cardinals didn't get used to losing. Instead, the struggles provided incentive.

"We never wanted to go through a season like that again,'' Delvo said. "We forgot about it as soon as the season was over. But I think working out in the weight room and in practices, we worked a little harder. We've been more intense.

"We've matured and gained confidence, playing for as long as we have. And it's all playing off. Finally.''

Park River/F-L

Coach: Robert Goll.

Record: 6-2, No. 3 seed in Region 2.

Saturday's Class A first-round game: The two-time defending state champion Aggies play a 2 p.m. game against Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm (6-2, Region 1 No. 2 seed) in Kulm.

Offensive averages: Park River/F-L 29.0 ppg; Ellendale-E-K 33.9 ppg.

Defensive averages: Park River/F-L 21.8 ppg; Ellendale-E-K 24.6 ppg.

Aggies rushing leaders: Jackson Hankey 167-1,369; Jordan Omlie 16-224; Elijah Hylden 22-157.

Aggies passing leader: Hankey 80-167, 1,149 yards.

Aggies receiving leaders: Omlie 20-493; Andy Moe 23-233; Jaden Chalich 11-168.

Langdon-Munich

Coach: Josh Krivarchka.

Record: 7-1, No. 2 seed in Region 2.

Saturday's Class A first-round game: The Cardinals host Carrington (4-4, Region 1 No. 3 seed) at 1:30 p.m.

Offensive averages: Langdon-Munich 34.0 ppg; Carrington 20.6 ppg.

Defensive averages: Langdon-Munich 16.6 ppg; Carrington 18.3 ppg.

Langdon-Munich rushing leaders: Chase Peebles 103-776; Connor Tetrault 92-389; Jacob Delvo 66-376.

Langdon-Munich passing leader: Delvo 105-186, 1,793 yards.

Langdon-Munich receiving leaders: Anfernee Economy 42-758; Peebles 23-477; Tetrault 22-308; Braden Harder 16-245.

Thompson

Coach: Brady Schwab.

Record: 8-0, Region 2 No. 1 seed.

Saturday's 9-man second-round game: The Tommies host Richland (6-3, Region 1 No. 3 seed), 1:30 p.m.

Offensive averages: Thompson 49.6 ppg; Richland 31.8 ppg.

Defensive averages: Thompson 9.5 ppg; Richland 28.3 ppg.

Tommies rushing leaders: Adam Diedrich 106-1,050; Calen Schwabe 39-584; Cole Sorby 25-357; Nicholas Reck 39-284.

Tommies passing leader: Calen Schwabe 45-64, 655 yards.

Tommies receiving leaders: Cadyn Schwabe 16-295; Marcus Hughes 9-143; Sorby 6-130.

Cavalier

Coach: Sandy Laxdal.

Record: 8-1, Region 2 No. 2 seed.

Saturday's 9-man second-round game: The Tornadoes travel to Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter (7-1, Region 3 No. 2 seed) for a 2 p.m. game.

Offensive averages: Cavalier 45.6 ppg; Napoleon-G-S 35.3 ppg.

Defensive averages: Cavalier 16.6 ppg; Napoleon-G-S 18.0 ppg.

Tornadoes rushing leaders: Austin Urlaub 140-1,188; Tristen Sott 50-464; Tom Enerson 39-230.

Tornadoes passing leader: Urlaub 64-101, 1,320 yards.

Tornadoes receiving leaders: Andy Rintala 19-426; Andre Carrier 9-302; Conley Carrier 12-256; Gabe Hartje 8-127; Sott 10-122.

North Prairie

Coach: Pat Wilkes.

Record: 8-0, Region 4 No. 1 seed.

Saturday's 9-man second-round game: The Cougars host Divide County (6-3, Region 6 No. 3 seed) at 2 p.m. in Rolette.

Offensive averages: North Prairie 50.8 ppg; Divide County 41.6 ppg.

Defensive averages: North Prairie 19.0 ppg; Divide County 30.2 ppg.

Cougars rushing leaders: Gabe Leonard 103-1,028; Brody Cahill 66-643; Garrett Munro 50-508.

Cougars passing leader: Cahill 34-68, 634 yards.

Cougars receiving leaders: Alex Abrahamson 12-173; Carson Wilkes 8-121.

St. John

Coach: Cory Davis.

Record: 7-2, Region 4 No. 2 seed.

Saturday's 9-man second-round game: The Woodchucks are at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (7-1, Region 6 No. 1 seed) at 2 p.m.

Offensive averages: St. John 45.6 ppg; Mohall-L-S 45.3 ppg.

Defensive averages: St. John 17.7 ppg; Mohall-L-S 7.8 ppg.

Woodchucks rushing leaders: Bryor Parisien 123-1,057; Kyler McGillis 80-774; Max Defender 62-458; Bradley Defender 44-451.

Woodchucks passing leader: Parisien 37-69, 810 yards.

Woodchucks receiving leaders: McGillis 11-261; Dalton Prouty 12-230; Tyrall Defender 7-127.