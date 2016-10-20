NDSU's McCoy trying to make the most of his senior season

For starters, he's seeing more time on the field for the first time in his two-year NDSU career.

"Play my role and know my role on this team," McCoy said.

He entered last week's game against South Dakota State for the injured Jaylaan Wimbush and had four tackles, doubling his output for the season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound McCoy came to NDSU from Santa Rosa Junior College.

He hardly played last year and did not have a tackle all season.

"It's been a long, hard road but just keep God first," McCoy said. "Last year for me was real hard. I kind of found out a lot about myself from not playing much."

It was the first time in his football life that he wasn't a regular contributor of some sort. It taught him patience, he said.

"It actually brought me back down to earth," McCoy said. "When I came here, I was expecting to start and when that didn't happen I was shocked a little bit. But it didn't change me as a person. I just kept working hard and I knew eventually I was going to get my opportunity."

It's not certain if Wimbush will play Saturday when the Bison travel to Western Illinois in a battle of nationally-ranked 5-1 teams. He suffered a possible concussion last week against SDSU.

"He's a junior college transfer," head coach Chris Klieman said of McCoy. "And sometimes it doesn't trigger until that second year."

Valley is more than defense, Fisher says

New Western Illinois head coach Charlie Fisher doesn't have to go very far back in his notes to get a feel for NDSU. He was the offensive coordinator for Richmond when the Spiders played the Bison in the FCS semifinals at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Richmond is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association and Fisher has fielded the comparative question between the CAA and the Missouri Valley Football Conference a lot this season.

"I can't say uniquely there are a lot of differences," he said. "The reputation of the Valley has been great defense and you can see that in each team. They are very good, tough, physical defenses. The thing that I've seen—and it's not a surprise to me because I know how good the coaches and players are—is the offenses are pretty good, too."

The top eight teams are averaging at least 28.0 points per game. NDSU is sixth at 28.7 and WIU is fourth at 31.3.

Briefly

Western Illinois senior receiver Lance Lenoir is currently third all-time on the Valley career receptions list with 242. He needs eight more to pass Tyrone Walker of Illinois State, who played from 2009-12.

WIU is the sixth top 25 opponent for NDSU this season, matching a regular season high set two years ago when the Bison faced 10 ranked opponents that included the FCS playoffs.

The top four teams in the Valley play each other on Saturday starting with 3-0 Youngstown State at 3-0 South Dakota State. NDSU and WIU are each 2-1 in the league.