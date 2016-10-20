Ada-Borup junior lineman Carter Peterson died in a car accident Sunday night. His father was a first responder to the scene.

Humanity answered.

Ada-Borup students told stories. The Cougars football team made a circle with players from Cass Lake-Bena before Wednesday’s football game and had a ceremony before players from Cass Lake-Bena hugged the Peterson family.

