Surviving Minnesota Vikings defy circumstances

After all, no team loses its starting quarterback and the league's best running back, on the cusp of the season, and survives. No team follows those losses by losing both starting offensive tackles, and survives.

Yet that is exactly what the Vikings have done.

They are 5-0, the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, and three of their victories came over 2015 playoff teams. Their plus-56 point differential is the second best in the league.

They also have the league's No. 2-ranked defense and the league's best turnover differential. They have held opponents to a league-low 65.3 passer rating.

And all of this has happened while their quarterback, Sam Bradford, still needs directions to get around the Twin Cities, and their running back, Adrian Peterson, is working to rehab from surgery.

How have they done it?

Well, it starts with a defense led by free safety Harrison Smith and three ends, Brian Robison, Everson Griffin and Danielle Hunter, who have made four sacks apiece. The Vikings defensive line has made 17 sacks, most of any d-line in the league.

Minnesota's defense has allowed just seven touchdowns in five games and is averaging four sacks a game. The Vikings are the only team in the NFL that ranks among the top half-dozen in every defensive category tracked by league statisticians.

Five games into the season, six different Vikings have intercepted a pass and seven different Vikings have made a sack.

But that only speaks to the team's overall balance.

The offense has no running game in Peterson's absence - the Vikings rank last in the league in average yards per rush and rushing yards per game—but general manager Rick Spielman made a gutsy move trading for Bradford after losing Teddy Bridgewater and the result has been an offense that changed its emphasis.

Last year, Minnesota gained 43 percent of its yardage by rushing. This season, that figure has dropped to 23 percent.

Spielman could have just packed it in, instead of reaching into the future for next year's first-round draft choice, and you have to wonder if he might have thought differently about it if he knew tackles Matt Kalil and Andre Smith were going to be lost to injuries, too.

Here's the thing: The window for success in the NFL is open only briefly for every team, and no one ever wants to give up on a season, no matter how long the odds. So Spielman rolled the dice and now even Mike Zimmer, the Vikings' coach, has been forced to moderate his normal pessimism.

"I think this team has a chance to be pretty special," Zimmer said. "They understand the things you have to do to win football games, but most importantly they know how to practice, they know how to prepare, they know how to study. We're doing a lot of good things."

Under normal circumstances, the Vikings' performance this year would not have qualified as a surprise. After all, they were 11-5 a year ago and only a missed chip shot field goal - shorter than an extra point - in the final seconds cost them a first-round playoff victory over Seattle's defending NFC champions.

These are not normal circumstances.

When the trade for Bradford was made, Spielman said Bradford "was playing as well as anyone I saw last year."

If that's the case, Spielman probably was the only person who saw that. Surely, the Eagles did not, or they wouldn't have made the trade up to get Carson Wentz. Now, however, Spielman looks like a genius for getting a quarterback in a reasonable deal when he had to have him.

Bradford, the NFL's second-ranked passer, is a former No. 1 overall draft choice whose career has been marked by a series of injuries. He's now on his third team, but hardly the first quarterback whose career was slowed by injuries before he made a big breakthrough. Still, to do it so quickly, with a new team, one he joined after training camp was over?

It all comes back to good health, Bradford insists. After two ACL surgeries, he said he started to feel healthy late last season. "I wasn't worried about my knee, and I had gotten back to playing my game," he said.

Maturity helps, too. He has come to understand that everything will not always be perfect, and he has learned to deal with it. Call it perspective.

Bradford has completed 70 percent of his passes with the Vikings, and has not thrown an interception.

It helps, too, that Bradford has Norv Turner as his offensive coordinator. Turner failed as a head coach with three teams, but there may not be a more quarterback-friendly coordinator in the NFL. Troy Aikman, who had Turner present him at the Hall of Fame, is only one of several who have benefitted from Turner as a play-caller.

Meanwhile, the big mystery is why it took Zimmer so long to become a head coach, not unlike the long path that eventually led Bruce Arians to the Arizona Cardinals. Zimmer was a successful defensive coordinator with Dallas and Cincinnati, a protege of Bill Parcells, and had to wait until he was 57 years old to get a head-coaching gig.

Now, however, he is making the most of it.