There were 17 on that day who pledged allegiance to the United States of Bison. Three were from North Dakota: Jack Plankers from Kindred, Landon Lechler from Beach and MJ Stumpf from Harvey. All three have been solid players and have made major contributions to the run of five straight national titles.

NDSU was also high on offensive lineman Zack Johnson from Apple Valley, Minn., and they were right on that prognostication. He's been an all-American type of player.

As for the other 13 letters of intent?

Gone.

They left the park like a David Ortiz home run.

The NDSU coaches have since adjusted their recruiting philosophy by offering players earlier. You can't wait until after the season if your season is still going in early January. Home visits, the sale in the living room, are often more important than your playoff game on ESPN.

The good news for Bison fans is the bad attrition rate of the 2012 class has not been noticeable, mainly because the classes around it have picked up the slack. This week could be a test, however.

This is the week when the quality of the senior leadership on this team will be known. The Bison hit the road to Western Illinois after losing their first game of the season against South Dakota State. It's easy to be a leader when you're winning; it's a true measuring stick after a loss.

"This is a new group and how we will rebound this week we'll leave it up to our captains and older guys to see how we do," said head coach Chris Klieman.

The senior class has 11 players, bolstered by the addition of Pierre Gee-Tucker, Chase Morlock, Nick DeLuca and Brad Ambrosius who played as true freshmen. Eric Perkins walked on and King Frazier and Quinten McCoy transferred in. DeLuca is out for the season with a shoulder injury and is expected to get a medical hardship so he can return next year.

Compare that to the 2013 unbeaten team that had 26 seniors.

The 2014 title team had 17 seniors and a bunch of stars within those 17. Last year's title class had 14 seniors that included four NFL players and a senior quarterback in Carson Wentz who was the second overall pick.

When Wentz went down with a wrist injury, evidently the voices of leadership were heard because the Bison ripped off nine straight wins and looked impressive in doing so. This year, the Bison lost their star in DeLuca and now lost their No. 1 ranking.

"It all comes from the guys in the room," Klieman said. "You can put them into positions, we can give them game plans and all that other stuff but it's how those guys respond on a daily basis to attacking the practice."

This coaching staff is a proven commodity. It knows what it's doing.

Starting Saturday at 6 p.m. in Macomb, Ill., we'll see if the senior class knows what it's doing.