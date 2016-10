WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD

Willmar 39, Sauk Rapids 22

Cold Spring-Rocori 48, Princeton 7

Little Falls 14, Foley 7

St. Cloud Tech 26, Alexandria 19

Brainerd 38, Bemidji 33

Elk River 35, Moorhead 14

Fergus Falls 36, Perham 8

New York Mills 54, Red Lake 0

North Dakota

Fargo South 47, Fargo Davies 21

Mahnomen 26,

Polk Co. West 12

Mahnomen 0 12 0 14--26

PCW 0 12 0 0--12

M—Brian Schoenborn 17 run (run failed)

PCW—Paul Gapp, fumble recovered in end zone (kick failed)

M—Jon Starkey 17 pass from Schoenborn (pass failed)

PCW—Paul Gapp 5 run (pass failed)

M—Izaiah Asher 71 pass from Schoenborn (run failed)

M—Foss 43 run (Dan Snetsinger pass from Schoenborn)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—PCW: Gapp 22-111, Matt Knutson 10-65, Pelon Pruneda 11-44; M: Foss 16-97, Schoenborn 14-49

PASSING—PCW: Pruneda 1-3-0 2 yards; M: Schoenborn 3-8-0 93 yards

RECEIVING --

West Fargo Shey. 40,

GF Central 6

GFC 6 0 0 0--6

WFS 13 14 13 0--40

GFC—Zane Miller 58 pass from Zack Murphy (kick failed)

WFS—Jason Gaulrapp 12 run (Walker Thon kick)

WFS—Keaton Mahnke 42 run (kick failed)

WFS—Jesse Shorma 78 run (pass failed)

WFS—Schorma 31 pass from Mahnke (Shorma run)

WFS—Mahnke 7 run (Tony Hoang kick)

WFS—Gaulrapp 73 run (kick failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—GFC: Murphy 27-80, Jace Carey 11-61; WFS: Gaulratt 15- 168, Shorma 5-95, Hayden Reynolds 6-82, Mahnke 6-66

PASSING—GFC: Murphy 7-12-2 100 yards; WFS: Mahnke 2-2-0 36 yards

RECEIVING—GFC: Miller 5-77, Aaron Knutson 3-25; WFS: Shorma 1-31, Westphal 1-5

Pequot Lakes 27,

EGF Senior High 0

EGF 0 0 0 0--0

PL 7 13 7 0--27

PL—Austin Young 6 pass from Max Tangen (Conrad Nagy kick)

PL—Nathan Traut 11 run (Nagy kick)

PL—Blake Lane 14 run (kick failed)

PL—Young 17 pass from Tangen (Nagy kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—EGF: Ethan Trebil 17-56, Nick Derrick 8-26; PL: Lane 18-93, Calvin Maske 7-34

PASSING—EGF: Carter Beck 2-9-0, 3 yards; PL: Tangen 7-12-1, 119 yards

RECEIVING—PL: Somers 7-198

West Fargo 42,

Devils Lake 7

DL 0 0 7 0--7

WF 22 14 0 6--42

WF—Chase Teiken 9 run (Jake Faircloth pass from Andy Gravdahl)

WF—Teiken 11 run (pass failed)

WF—Haboniman Simon 32 pass from Gravdahl (Faircloth pass from Gravdahl)

WF—Dylan Humble 28 pass from Gravdahl (run failed)

WF—Haboniman Simon interception return (Teiken run)

DL—Zach Dahlen 3 pass from Jacob Mertens (Lorenzo Muroni kick)

WF—Jared Franek 4 run (run failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—WF: Teiken 8-70; DL: Nik Desai 4-31

PASSING—WF: Gravdahl 5-8-0, 93 yards; DL: Mertens 10-20-0, 96 yards

RECEIVING—WF: Humble 3-51; DL: Zach Dahlen 5-28

Detroit Lakes 34,

Thief R. Falls 12

TRF 0 6 0 6--12

D.Lakes 14 7 7 6--34

DL—Ben Nordmark 44 run (Freeman kick)

DL—Nordmark 1 run (Freeman kick)

DL—Nordmark 6 run (Freeman kick)

TRF—Noah Hawkins 20 pass from Braeden Johnson (kick failed)

DL—Haire 2 run (Freeman kick)

TRF—Hawkins 2 run (PAT failed)

DL—Jake Bettcher 74 run (kick blocked)

B-G-MR 33,

Blackduck 32

Black 0 18 14 0--32

BGMR 6 0 6 21--33

BGMR—Jordan Watson 53 pass from Tyler Isne (kick failed)

B—Ian Frenzel 70 run (PAT failed)

B—Jonathon Smid 14 pass from Frenzel (PAT failed)

B—Ian Cease 15 pass from Frenzel (PAT failed)

B—Frenzel 2 run (PAT failed)

B—Frenzel 39 run (Cease pass from Frenzel)

BGMR—Watson 75 run (PAT failed)

BGMR—Tanner Foss 43 pass from Isne (Isne run)

BGMR—Isne 11 run (kick failed)

BGMR—Foss fumble recovery (Shaun Waage kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—BGMR: Watson 13-144; B: Frenzel 13-182, Ike Volk 20-139

PASSING—BGMR: Isne 13-24-1, 196 yards; B: Frenzel 10-18-0, 132 yards

RECEIVING—BGMR: Watson 7-126; B: Cease 6-92

Crookston 20,

Staples-Motley 14

Crookston 7 7 6 0--20

Stap-Mot 0 10 0 0--14

C—Cade Salentine 22 run (Eric Cole kick)

SM—Dalton Holmberg 10 run (Eric Lisson run)

C—Chris Wavra 1 run (Cole kick)

SM—Josh Lombard 2 run (run failed)

C—Wavra 26 run (kick failed)

Bagley 49,

Pine River-Backus 14

PR-B 14 0 0 0--14

Bagley 8 14 13 14--49

PRB—Kiel Struss 15 pass from Spencer Richards (pass failed)

BAG—Ben Thoma 2 run (Ubert pass from Rolfson)

PRB—Tim Bardeaux 23 pass from Richards (Trey Burgoyne pass from Richards)

BAG—Weston O'Beirne 6 run (Ty Rolfson run)

BAG—Rolfson 1 run (pass failed)

BAG—O'Beirne 4 pass from Rolfson (kick failed)

BAG—Lavan Culkins 4 pass from Rolfson (Jarret Merschman kick)

BAG—O'Beirne 12 run (Merschman kick)

BAG—Jake Ubert 13 run (Merschman kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—BAG: O'Beirne 12-139, Ubert 16-74; PRB: Brandon Wolske 8-36

PASSING—BAG: Rolfson 7-11-0, 64 yards; PRB: Richardson 13-30-2, 11 yards

RECEIVING—BAG: Culkins 2-22, Ben Thoma 2-21; PRB: Kiel Struss 5-40, Tim Bardeaux 3-30

Ada-Borup 45,

Cass Lake-Bena 0

CL-B 0 0 0 0--0

A-B 22 7 6 8--45

AB—Zach Pelzman 13 run (Tanner Somers pass from Jared Brainard)

AB—Pelzman 25 run (Coby Stevenson kick)

AB—Somers 15 pass from Brainard (Stevenson kick)

AB—Brainard 16 run (Stevenson kick)

AB—Somers 78 kick return (kick failed)

AB—Nick Hagan 20 run (Braiden Fetting run)

Norman Co. East/U-H 36,

Norman Co. West 20

NCW 8 6 0 6--20

NCE/U-H8 8 13 7--36

NCW—Bailey Spaeth 1 run (Dustin Beliles run)

NCE—Brady Sirjord 32 run (Sirjord run)

NCE—Sirjord 13 run (Sirjord run)

NCW—Verdis Barber 30 run (pass failed)

NCE—Sirjord 5 run (Riley Resnick kick)

NCE—Sirjord 95 run (kick failed)

NCW—Spaeth 7 pass from Beliles (run failed)

NCE—Sirjord 7 run (Resnick kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—NCE: Sirjord 19-247

Fosston 20,

Fertile-Beltrami 0

Fosston 7 7 6 0--20

F-B 0 0 0 0--0

Foss—Sather 1 run (Broadley kick)

Foss—Hextell 42 pass from Sather (Broadley kick)

Foss—Sather 10 run (kick failed)

Waubun 68,

Win-E-Mac 6

W-E-M 0 0 0 6--6

Waubun 28 20 14 6--68

WAU—Mason Bartos 5 run (Dayton Makey kick)

WAU—Peyton Syverson 6 run (Makey kick)

WAU—Tanner Lefebvre 6 run (Makey kick)

WAU—Bartos 25 run (Jacob Riggle kick)

WAU—Bartos 50 run (Makey kick)

WAU—Pe. Syverson 2 run (kick failed)

WAU—Pe. Syverson 16 run (Makey kick)

WAU—Parker Syverson 61 run (kick failed)

WAU—Jayden Heisler 3 run (Gus Vanata pass from Pa. Syverson)

WEM—Karter Jaeger 5 run (pass failed)

WAU—Tanner Lefebvre 73 run (run failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—WAU: Bartos 13-208, Lefebvre 4-104; WEM: Nathan Fortman 9-63

PASSING—WAU: Pa. Syverson 1-1-0, 8 yards; WEM: Fortman 1-4-0, 31 yards

RECEIVING—WAU: William Bly 1-8; WEM: Blake Glass 1-31, Emelian Kaya 1-16

Dilworth-G-F 43,

Warroad 0

D-G-F 16 13 0 14--43

Warroad 0 0 0 0--0

DGF—Garrett Scheel 10 run (run good)

DGF—Ryan Poehls 5 run (run good)

DGF—Scheel 25 run (run failed)

DGF—Nate Nelson 17 pass from Austin Bitker (kick good)

WAR—Beau Wilmer 9 run (kick failed)

DGF—Carter Koehler 17 run (kick good)

WAR—Jaron Moyer 60 run (kick failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—DGF: Scheel 9-113; W: Noah Harren 11-85, Moyer 2-68

PASSING—DGF: Edeen 7-9-0, 99 yards

Park Rapids 41,

Roseau 6

Roseau 0 0 0 6--6

Park Rapids 0 6 21 14--41

PR—Jason Haas 40 punt return (kick failed)

PR—Tanner Becker 2 run (kick failed)'

PR—Jason Haas 24 pass from Jake Dickinson (Zach Severtson run)

PR—T. Becker 7 run (J. Johnson kick)

PR—Randall Scott 1 run (J. Johnson kick)

ROS—Chandler Mooney 21 pass from Brandon McCourt (pass failed)

PR—Nathan David 4 run (J. Johnson kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—PR: Ben Garcelon 13-109; Tanner Becker 10-51

PASSING— ROS: McCourt 4-13-1, 73 yards

RECEIVING—ROS: Mooney 1-21

Late Tuesday

Stephen-Argyle 40,

Clearbrook-Gonv. 30

Steph-Arg 6 13 7 14--40

C-Gonvick 16 0 14 0--30

CG—Anthony Peldo 26 pass from Ethan Dorman (Tristan Bakke run)

SA—Wyatt Neuschwander 38 pass from Chris McGlynn (PAT failed)

CG—Nathanael Dahl 20 pass from Dorman (Dahl pass from Dorman)

SA—Tom Gryskiewicz 65 run (kick failed)

SA—McGlynn 3 run (Isaac Mills kick)

SA—McGlynn 5 run (Mills kick)

CG—Dorman 1 run (PAT failed)

CG—Dorman 62 run (Bakke run)

SA—McGlynn 5 run (Mills kick)

SA—Gryskiewicz 26 pass from McGlynn (Mills kick)

N.D. Class A poll

1. Larimore (14) 8-0 70 pts

2. Langdon-Munich 7-1 49

3. Killdeer 6-2 31

4. Minot Ryan 7-1 23

5. Hazen 6-2 14

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (7-1), Des Lacs-Burlington (6-2), Velva-Sawyer (6-2), Park River/Fordville-Lankin (6-2), Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (6-2)

N.D. Class AA East

Reg. Over.

Shanley 6-0 7-1

Hillsboro-CV 6-0 6-1

Kindred 4-2 6-2

Central Cass 3-3 4-4

MV-Enderlin 2-4 3-5

Grafton 1-5 2-6

Wahpeton 1-5 1-7

Lisbon 1-5 1-7

N.D. Region 2A

Reg. Over.

Larimore 5-0 8-0

Langdon-Mun.4-1 7-1

Park River/FL 3-2 6-2

Harvey-WC 2-3 4-4

Lakota-E-DP 1-4 1-7

Rugby 0-5 0-8

Final reg.-season standings

N.D. Class A playoffs

First round, Saturday

Carrington (Region 1 No. 3 seed) at Langdon-Munich (Region 2 No. 2), 1:30 p.m.; Northern Cass (Region 1 No. 1) bye; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (Region 2 No. 3) at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm (Region 1 No. 2), 2 p.m. at Kulm; Larimore (Region 2 No. 1) bye; Velva-Sawyer (Region 3 No. 3) at Killdeer (Region 4 No. 2), 1 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington (Region 3 No. 1) bye; Heart River (Region 4 No. 3) at Minot Ryan (Region 3 No. 2), 7 p.m.; Hazen (Region 4 No. 1) bye

Oct. 29

Quarterfinals

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Second round, Saturday

Richland at Thompson, 1:30 p.m.; Cavalier at Napoleon/G-S, 2 p.m.; Kidder County at Hankinson, 2 p.m.; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Divide County at North Prairie, 2 p.m. in Rolette; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, 2 p.m.; Towner-G-U at New Salem/Glen Ullin, 2 p.m. in New Salem; St. John at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2 p.m. in Mohall

Oct. 29

Quarterfinals

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

Prep volleyball

6

N.D. Class A East

Reg. Over.

W-L W-L

Red River 16-1 22-6

Shanley 14-3 21-8

Fargo Davies 13-5 18-10

Sheyenne 12-5 21-7

West Fargo 11-6 18-12

Fargo North 11-6 16-11

Valley City 6-11 17-12

Fargo South 5-12 10-18

Devils Lake 4-13 10-17

Wahpeton 2-16 5-22

GF Central 0-16 4-22

N.D. B Region 2

Reg. Over.

pts W-L-T

Fin-Sh/H-P 16-2 21-8-0

P.River/F-L 16-4 18-11-0

Drayton/VE 14-4 20-8-1

May-Port-CG 14-6 14-14-0

Hillsboro-CV 11-7 11-16-0

Thompson 11-7 12-16-0

N.Border 12-8 15-12-0

Griggs CC 10-10 12-16-0

Grafton 9-11 11-16-0

Larimore 3-15 5-15-1

Cavalier 3-15 5-19-0

Hatton-Nor. 2-16 8-17-0

Mid.-Minto 1-17 3-19-2

N.D. B Region 4

Reg. Over.

W-L W-L-T

Langdon-E-M 8-0 35-1-0

North Star 7-0 28-1-0

NR-Shey. 7-2 15-12-0

Harvey-WC 5-3 11-11-0

Benson Co. 4-4 16-13-0

Dunseith 4-4 10-11-0

Dak. Prairie 4-4 11-12-0

St. John 6-7 12-16-0

Rolette-Wol. 4-6 11-17-0

Rolla 3-7 10-15-1

Lakota 1-7 1-22-0

FWinds-Min. 0-9 9-15-0

Minn. 8AA North

QRF W-L-T

Dilworth-GF 147.4 18-5-0

Roseau 130.4 24-5-0

EGF Sr. High 81.9 12-15-0

Hawley 75.1 9-16-1

Thief R. Falls 73.8 8-20-0

Crookston 53.9 10-16-0

Warroad 38.5 1-24-1

Bagley 32.2 3-16-0

Minn. 8A West

QRF W-L-T

Stephen-Arg 130.1 24-3-0

Kittson CC 120.4 23-6-0

Ada-Borup 101.4 17-5-0

Fertile-Belt. 94.4 21-5-1

Sac. Heart 92.8 20-7-0

Badg-G-MR 89.7 17-10-0

Good-Grygla 69.4 13-13-0

Warren-A-O 60.9 10-13-0

Climax-Fish. 57.7 10-12-0

N. Freeze 54.5 8-19-0

Red L. Falls 37.3 6-20-1

Norman West 27.1 0-22-0

Minn. 8A East

QRF W-L-T

Win-E-Mac 88.6 18-6-0

LOW-Baud. 80.0 15-11-1

Fosston 79.3 14-8-0

Blackduck 52.1 9-14-0

Red Lake CC 44.2 5-18-0

Northome-K 38.0 6-18-0

CL-Bena 35.2 6-16-0

Mahnomen 35.1 4-23-0

Indus 32.1 7-7-0

Clear-Gonv. 30.1 2-15-0

Red Lake 19.4 2-7-0

Bug-O-Nay. 6.3 0-4-0

Late Tuesday

Park Rapids 28-25-20-24-17,

Senior High 26-22-25-26-15

Park Rapids—n/a

EGF Senior High (kills-blocks-service aces)—Megan Boman 0-0-1 (31 digs), McKenzie Anderson 0-0-6, Natalie Carlstrom 0-0-1, Kayla Nelson 2-1-0 (36 assists, 13 digs), Livia Pesch 9-0-1, Haylie Carlstrom 20-3-2, Brianna Walski 9-0-0, Lauren Hedlund 2-2-0, Julia Warmack 5-3-0

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

First round, Oct. 27

All matches 7 p.m.

North subsection—Bagley (No. 8 seed) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 1); Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Hawley (No. 4); Warroad (No. 7) at Roseau (No. 2); Crookston (No. 6) at EGF Senior High (No. 3)

South subsection—Staples-Motley (No. 8) at Park Rapids (No. 1); Barnesville (No. 5) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Fergus Falls (No. 7) at Perham (No. 2); Crosby-Ironton (No. 6) at Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 3)

Oct. 28

Quarterfinals, 7 p.m., at highest seeds

Nov. 1

Semifinals, TBA

Quarterfinals, 7 p.m., at highest seeds

Nov. 5

Championship, TBA

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Monday play-ins

All matches 7 p.m.

East subsection—Indus (No. 9 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 8); Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (No. 12) at Red Lake County Central (No. 5); Red Lake (No. 11) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 6); Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 10) at Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7)

West subsection—Warren-A-O (No. 9) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8); Norman Co. West (No. 12) at Sacred Heart (No. 5); Red Lake Falls (No. 11) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 6); Northern Freeze (No. 10) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7)

Oct. 27

All matches 7 p.m.

East subsection quarterfinals—Indus/Mahnomen winner at Win-E-Mac (No. 1); Red Lake CC/Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig winner at Blackduck (No. 4); Red Lake/Kelliher-Northome winner at Fosston (No. 3); Cass Lake-Bena/Clearbrook-Gonvick winner at Lake of the Woods (No. 2)

West subsection quarterfinals—Warren-A-O/Climax-Fisher winner at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Sacred Heart/Norman Co. West at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4); Red Lake Falls/B-G-MR winner at Ada-Borup (No. 3); Goodridge-Grygla/Northern Freeze winner at Kittson County Central (No. 2)

Oct. 31

East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State

West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver Falls

Nov. 1, at Bagley

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-Crookston

Honor roll

6

Football

100-yard rushing games

Tyler Stinar, Goodridge-Grygla, 27-309 vs. Northern Freeze

Ethan Dorman, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 20-255 vs. Warren-A-O

Tristan Bakke, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 23-193 vs. Warren-A-O

Jackson Hankey, Park River/F-L, 22-182

Hunter Roller, Warren-A-O, 14-173 vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick

Cade Salentine, Crookston, 23-163 vs. Hawley

Bradley Defender, St. John, 18-162

Alec Kiecker, Win-E-Mac, 13-144 vs. Cass Lake-Bena

Marcus Niemann, Grafton, 23-131

Jonah Provance, Roseau, 19-118 vs. Perham

Noah Harren, Warroad, 16-117 vs. Barnesville

Jason Garza, Grafton, 16-114

Matt Knutson, Polk Co. West, 11-111 vs. Fosston

Austin Urlaub, Cavalier, 13-110

Alex Donaldson, Kittson Co. Central, 20-109 vs. Stephen-Argyle

John Fontaine, Polk Co. West, 17-106 vs. Fosston

Kyler Szczepanski, Stephen-Argyle, 21-105 vs. Kittson CC

Izaiah Asher, Mahnomen, 19-104 vs. New York Mills

100-yard passing games

Beau Wilmer, Warroad, 14-26, 238 vs. Barnesville

Avery Thorsgard, Hatton-Northwood, 11-21, 220

Jacob Delvo, Langdon-Munich, 12-21, 209

Jackson Hankey, Park River/F-L, 13-22, 206

Bryor Parisien, St. John, 8-10, 204

Zack Murphy, GF Central, 15-27, 200 vs. Fargo South

Austin Urlaub, Cavalier, 6-10, 195

Parker Wenzel, Red River, 10-16, 182

Jacob Tupa, Larimore, 7-11, 167

Dylan Manderud, Goodridge-Grygla, 6-11, 153 vs. Kittson CC

Jackson Steer, Warren-A-O, 6-10, 130 vs. Northern Freeze

Jacob Mertens, Devils Lake, 11-21, 129 vs. Red River

Jacob Fish, Lake of the Woods, 5-20, 114 vs. Littlefork-Big Falls

100-yard receiving games

Lucas Mohn, Hatton-Northwood, 6-175

Zane Miller, GF Central, 8-140 vs. Fargo South

Mark Brooks, Lake of the Woods, 2-119 vs. Littlefork-Big Falls

Phil Ness, Warroad, 8-117 vs. Barnesville

Volleyball

Triple doubles

Kiley Borowicz, Roseau, 12 kills, 10 service aces, 13 digs vs. Crookston

Double doubles

Abbie Altepeter, Climax-Fisher, 11 kills, 10 digs vs. Crookston

Kiley Borowicz, Roseau, 10 kills, 20 digs vs. Lake of the Woods

Natalie Carignan, North Border, 27 assists, 12 digs vs. Park River/F-L

Madi Hart, Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 13 kills, 10 digs vs. Harvey-WC; 15 kills, 12 digs vs. N. Rockford-Shey.

Hannah Johnson, North Border, 18 kills, 17 digs vs. Park River/F-L; 16 kills, 15 digs vs. Cavalier

Victoria Johnson, Roseau, 14 kills, 10 assists vs. Lake of the Woods; 10 kills, 13 assists vs. Crookston

Kierra Krause, Lake of the Woods, 29 assists, 10 digs vs. Roseau

Macey Kvilvang, North Star, 16 kills, 20 digs vs. Harvey-WC; 12 kills, 16 digs vs. Lakota

Kayla Nelson, EGF Senior High, 36 assists, 13 digs vs. Park Rapids

Lexi Turn, Kittson Co. Central, 21 assists, 13 digs vs. Goodridge-Grygla

Jenna Windjue, Devils Lake, 11 kills, 15 assists vs. Wahpeton

Men's basketball

6

Big Sky preseason team

Quinton Hooker, UND, MVP; Jeremy Senglin, Weber State; Ethan Telfair, Idaho State; Victor Sanders, Eastern Washington; Tyler Hall, Montana State; Walter Wright, Montana

Girls tennis

6

Minn. state A tournament

In Twin Cities

Tuesday

Quarterfinals—Roseau vs. Virginia, 8 a.m.; Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewask, 10 a.m.; St. James vs. Blake School, noon; Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.Fergus Falls Hillcrest (14-4-0) at St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1), 6 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals, 8 and 10 a.m.

Consolation championship, noon

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.