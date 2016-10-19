GGF ROUNDUP: West Fargo Sheyenne downs Central

"We had a nice play called and the kids executed it well," said Central coach Bill Lorenz of the early score. "But we couldn't stop their run game. Their triple option has a lot of misdirection and we had a hard time adjusting to it."

Central's score came on a 58-yard pass from Zack Murphy to Zane Miller. Murphy finished with 100 passing yards and also ended with 80 rushing yards.

"We moved the ball but we just weren't very consistent," added Lorenz. "We had an interception in the red zone in the first half and we also turned it over on downs in the red zone."

West Fargo Sheyenne improved to 5-2 in the EDC and 6-3 overall. Central ended 1-6 in the EDC.

"Our kids competed all season," said Lorenze. "We took steps forward."

Pequot Lakes 27, Senior High 0: Pequot Lakes dominated from start to finish in taking the home win.

Austin Young hauled in two touchdown passes to lead the Patriots.

"We took a huge step back tonight," said Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski. "They were more physical up front. They just wanted it more."

Ethan Trebil led Senior High with 56 rushing yards while Nick Derrick added 26.

Senior High's next game is Tuesday in the section playoffs.

"We have a lot of work to do before Tuesday," said Kasowski.

Senior High dropped to 2-6.

Mahnomen 26, Polk County West 12: Mitch Foss rushed for 97 yards to lead the Indians past visiting Polk County West.

The Thunder managed 257 yards of offense but committed three turnovers.

Paul Gapp rushed for 111 yards to lead PCW. Matt Knutson added 65 yards.

The Thunder dropped to 6-2.