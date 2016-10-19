More players are entering the league with oodles of athletic talent, but not so much in the way of specific positional experience. This has turned the idea of a flex position from fantasy football into real life, with offensive coaches lining up their gifted "offensive weapons" all over the field.

Ironically enough, although fantasy owners have been able to use the flex position to spice up their lineup for years, tracking these offensive weapons who go beyond their listed position can be a difficult task. If you're looking to bolster your lineup with one of these Swiss Army players, here's a couple guys who are up to the task:

-- Ty Montgomery, Green Bay: Don't let his number 88 jersey fool you, this guy is not just any wide receiver. The Packers have been decimated by injuries, with running backs Eddie Lacy and James Starks and wide receiver Davonte Adams down and out for the next couple weeks. Green Bay traded on Tuesday for Knile Davis—who is now the only active "running back" on the roster—but look for Montgomery to line up in the backfield with Aaron Rodgers and be the benefactor of a large number of designed swing passes and screens. Last week's 98 yards is not a fluke, but as the others heal, his production will wane.

-- Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland: The former Ohio State quarterback was drafted as a wide receiver, but the talent-deprived Browns have been using him in every offensive situation—including quarterback, where he is 5 of 9 for 41 yards. He is the team's top receiver and fourth leading rusher. Fantasy owners seem to have picked up his value as he is widely owned, but perhaps you can convince the unsuspecting owner to trade him below his true value.

-- James White, New England: White has benefitted from what I call the Brady Effect. Already a running back with above average pass catching skills, White exploded last week against Cincinnati, scoring twice on eight catches and seven rushes. Even though LeGarrette Blount is the better runner, White should be considered the top Patriots fantasy back, especially with Tom Brady back under center.

Don't do it

After avoiding it for a few weeks, I need to address the fine folks all aboard the Wentz Wagon. Carson Wentz is beginning to regress to the mean, as he threw his first interception against Detroit and was held without a touchdown in Washington.

In any other season, I would still say the North Dakota State alumnus would be the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, but with the way Dallas' dynamic duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot are playing, Wentz might finish third in voting ... but that's down the road. I'm worried about this week.

For some reason, North Dakota has a bunch of Packers fans, so many will salivate at the chance of starting Bismarck's favored son against the Minnesota Vikings. If the Vikings can shut down league MVP Cam Newton, All-Pro Aaron Rodgers and Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, they can shut down the kid who was a better basketball player than quarterback for Century High.

Other guys I'm not fond of for Week 7 include:

-- Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger is out and New England is on a roll. The playbook offensive coordinator Todd Haley uses with Big Ben just doesn't fit with backup quarterback Landry Jones. I'll be starting Brown, but only because my other options are very weak.

-- Geno Smith, New York Jets: According to media reports, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be on the bench next week against Baltimore, giving way to Smith. There are some good skill players around Smith—Brandon Marshall, Matt Forte, Bilal Powell—but he fumbled and threw an interception after entering the game late against Arizona. The long march to a high draft pick and the debut of former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg continues.

Last week's picks: Alshon Jeffery, Lacy, Giovani Bernard. Just when I say the Bears' coaching staff needs to ratchet up Jeffery's targets to be useful, they double his season high targets and he responds with 93 yards on seven catches. Meanwhile, Lacy hurt his ankle after 71 all-purpose yards and Bernard racked up 94 yards. Last week was a good week for me to pick against you, apparently.