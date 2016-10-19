UND's Quinton Hooker named Big Sky preseason MVP

Hooker, however, was left off the all-Big Sky team as a sophomore -- mainly because of the Fighting Hawks’ 8-22 season.

“We always knew he was going to be special,” said Jones. “His sophomore year, he wasn’t even honorable mention even though his numbers aren’t that far off from where they are now. That summer he put in a lot of work. And when you put in the work and have success on the floor as a team, you’ll get recognized.”

The Big Sky Conference recognized Hooker on Wednesday, naming him the league’s preseason MVP.

Hooker heads a preseason team of six players -- all point guards.

Hooker was one of the more dynamic players last season, averaging 20.6 points in Big Sky games. He topped the 30-point mark in four games and led the Fighting Hawks’ to the semifinal round of the league tournament in Reno, Nev., where they fell to eventual Big Sky champion Weber State.

His focus this season, as always, is on the team.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about,” said Hooker of the MVP honor. “My focus is on the team, what we can do better and what I can do better to be a better team leader.”

He, too, looks back at his sophomore season as a building experience.

“My sophomore year was really tough,” he said. “It was a great teaching point for the team and myself. Last year, we made a huge jump.

Jones said the UND coaching staff knew it landed a special player in Hooker.

“He averaged 20 some points last year and we literally ran one play for him,” said Jones. “That shows how unselfish he is and that he has the willingness to play within what we do. It’s not about him. It’s about what we do and that’s why he is such a talented play.

“He’s definitely earned this honor.”

UND opens the season Nov. 11 at home against Crown College.