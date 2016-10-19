MEN'S BASKETBALL: Hooker named Big Sky preseason MVP

"We knew four years ago that we were getting a special young man when Q committed to our program," UND head coach Brian Jones said. "He has worked so hard to elevate his game to the level that it is at going into this season and being named the Big Sky's Preseason MVP is a testament to that and the respect he has garnered from those that cover the league."

Last season, Hooker averaged 20.6 points in Big Sky games. He topped the 30-point mark in four games.

He was the first UND player to average more than 20 points since the Fighting Hawks moved to Division I in 2008.