The big change will be in Class AA, where the number of teams will drop from 16 teams to 10 with one statewide schedule. The top six teams in the standings will advance to the state playoffs.

Class AAA will have two regions, with the top four from each division qualifying for state playoffs.

Class A will consist of 32 teams and four regions, with the top four regular-season finishers in each region advancing to state. The 9-man class will continue to have six regions, with the top four teams in each region qualifying for state playoffs.

Here are the North Dakota high school football alignments for the 2017-18 seasons, as approved Wednesday by the North Dakota High School Activities Association's board of directors. Adjusted enrollments are in parentheses.

Class AAA

East Region: West Fargo (605.26), Fargo Davies (537.43), West Fargo Sheyenne (506.97), GF Red River (494.34), Fargo South (463.72), GF Central (403.74), Fargo North (379.72).

West Region: Minot (868.10), Bismarck Century (575.39), Bismarck Legacy (546.71), Bismarck High (545.82), Williston (542.31), Mandan (486.49), Dickinson (428.99)

Class AA

Jamestown (320.00), Devils Lake (209.43), Bismarck St. Mary's (178.43), Fargo Shanley (174.04), Watford City (170.09), Turtle Mountain (157.42), Wahpeton (155.76), Grafton (134.55), Valley City (131.68), Central Cass (118.23)

Class A

Region 1: Fargo Oak Grove (96.82), Hillsboro-Central Valley (93.98), Kindred (91.86), Milnor-North Sargent/Sargent Central (90.63), Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm (88.00), Lisbon (85.08), Northern Cass (70.00), Enderlin-Maple Valley (68.90)

Region 2: Park River/Fordville-Lankin/Valley-Edinburg (97.71), Central Dakota (84.36), Langdon-Munich-Edmore (83.47), Carrington/Pingree-Buchanan (80.46), Bottineau (79.44), Harvey/Wells County (72.92), Rugby (70.64), Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (70.46)

Region 3: New Town (104.39), Stanley (98.27), Lewis & Clark Berthold/Our Redeemer's (85.96), Des Lacs-Burlington (82.77), Velva-Sawyer (77.95), Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (71.06), Minot Ryan (49.27), Nedrose (46.95)

Region 4: Beulah (105.79), Washburn-Wilton-Wing (95.24), Dickinson Trinity (92.03), Hazen (90.85), Garrison-Max (82.01), Belfield-South Heart (76.54), Bowman County (69.01), Killdeer (62.30).

9-man

Region 1: Thompson (65.71), Mayville-Portland-CG (63.65), Hatton-Northwood (57.57), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (48.79), Hankinson (37.48), Richland (36.77), Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (36.17)

Region 2: Cavalier (62.08), Larimore (61.29), Lakota-Dakota Prairie (58.83), Four Winds (54.50), North Border (51.80), Midway-Minto (43.37), New Rockford-Sheyenne (36.69),

Region 3: Oakes (67.26), Steele-Dawson-Tappen (52.63), Linton-HMB (48.94), Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter (44.29), LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (42.92), Wishek-Ashley (38.78), Strasburg-Zeeland (26.23)

Region 4: Dunseith (52.19), North Prairie (51.02), Towner-Granville-Upham (38.18), Benson County (38.18), North Star (31.25), Drake-Anamoose (27.40), St. John (25.84)

Region 5: Shiloh Christian (68.39), Mott-Regent-New England (64.44), Underwood/Turtle Lake-Mercer/McClusky (60.90), New Salem/Glen Ullin (59.86), Richardton/Taylor-Hebron (57.90), Beach (53.47), Grant County (52.50), Hettinger-Scranton (52.19)

Region 6: Trenton/Trinity Christian (65.82), Tioga (63.94), Ray/Powers Lake (56.66), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (56.09), Surrey (49.69), Divide County (42.66), Parshall/White Shield (41.39).