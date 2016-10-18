NHL: Aaron Dell wins NHL debut

Dell stopped four shots in the first, 11 in the second and six in the third to get the win.

Dell, who played at UND from 2009-12, became the first former UND goalie to play in an NHL game since Ed Belfour, who was at UND for one season from 1986-87 and retired from pro hockey in 2008.

Dell, of Airdrie, Alta., is the backup goalie for the Sharks, who reached the Stanley Cup Finals a year ago.

He is the fourth former UND goalie to play in the NHL, joining Belfour, Jon Casey and Darren Jensen. Karl Goehring dressed in an NHL game but never played.

The Los Angeles Kings, who lost star goaltender Jonathan Quick to an injury in the season opener, are off to a nightmare start.

Minnesota 6, L.A. Kings 3: The Minnesota Wild blasted past the still-winless Kings, scoring five times on their first 15 shots as Los Angeles looked overmatched defensively.

Erik Haula, Jason Pominville, Charlie Coyle, Mikko Koivu and Teemu Pulkkinen scored for Minnesota (2-1-0). Defenseman Jared Spurgeon added a 190-foot empty-net goal with 2:18 to play to cap the scoring.

Los Angeles (0-3-0) got two goals from Tanner Pearson—one of them in the opening minute of the game. Not much went right after that, until late goals from Anze Kopitar and another from Pearson got Los Angeles back within a pair before the Minnesota empty-net goal.

Kings starting goalie Jeff Zatkoff had just 11 saves on 16 shots in the first two periods. He was pulled in favor of Peter Budaj, who made nine third-period saves.

They form the goalie tandem that is being called on to hold the fort after Quick, who backstopped the Kings to Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014, went down last week. Quick is out indefinitely with a groin injury.

Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 of 30 shots.

Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4: Marian Hossa scored his 500th career goal and Artemi Panarin and Artem Anisimov each scored twice as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at the United Center.

Panarin's second goal came at 16:03 of the third period after Anisimov snapped a 4-4 tie with a wrist shot at 10:24 of the third period. Anisimov added an empty-netter. The three goals came after Chicago allowed four straight goals.

Hossa, who became the 44th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau, left the game in the third period after being hit by a puck.

Lightning 4, Panthers 3 (SO): Tampa Bay tied the game with 5.5 seconds left in regulation on a goal by Steven Stamkos and went on to defeat Florida in a shootout.

Rookie Brayden Point scoring the winning shot in the sixth round of the shootout. Ben Bishop, who made 30 saves in regulation and overtime, stopped four shots in the shootout for the Lightning.

Capitals 3, Avalanche 0: T. J. Oshie tallied two goals, Alex Ovechkin scored his first of the season and Philipp Grubauer registered his first career shutout as Washington downed Colorado.

Grubauer had 18 saves in his first appearance of the young season in relief of Braden Holtby. The Capitals outshot the Avalanche 20-5 in the first period and 37-18 overall one night after Colorado won at defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh.

Varlamov, who began his NHL career with Washington, made 34 stops.

Canadiens 4, Penguins 0: David Desharnais scored twice and Al Montoya was sharp in goal to lead Montreal over Pittsburgh.

Montoya, making his third consecutive start while starter Carey Price recovers from illness, made 36 saves in earning his sixth career shutout and first with the Canadiens. Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov also scored for Montreal, which earned the 3,300th victory in the franchise's NHL history.

Marc-Andre Fleury, making his second start in as many nights, stopped 28 shots as the Penguins (2-1-1) lost for the first time in regulation.

Stars 2, Predators 1: Jason Spezza snapped a 1-1 tie with his first goal of the season at 9:15 of the third period as Dallas shut down Nashville.

Kari Lehtonen made 27 stops for the Stars, including a skate save on Calle Jarnkrok's glorious Devils 2, Ducks 1: Taylor Hall scored his first two goals with New Jersey as the Devils defeated undisciplined Anaheim for their first victory of the season.

Senators 7, Coyotes 4: Ottawa scored four goals in the third period to defeat Arizona.

Bobby Ryan, Tom Pyatt, Zack Smith, Mark Stone, Chris Kelly, Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 31 saves.