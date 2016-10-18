TUESDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

Molly Hanson finished with seven assists for the Eagles.

Brita Swenson led the Northern Freeze with four kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Riders' Ahmed

named all-state

Mohamud Ahmed of Grand Forks Red River has been named to the North Dakota high school boys all-state soccer team.

Ahmed was named to the all-state second team. A senior midfielder, Ahmed had one goal and three assists this season while also standing on defense and as a playmaker.

Red River's Luke Glasoe was named coach of the year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

VCSU's McCulloch

reaches milestone

Dennis McCulloch is now the all-time winningest coach in the history of Valley City State University football.

With last week's 41-22 win over No. 19-ranked Dakota State, McCulloch improved his Valley City State record to 117-83—surpassing Jim Dew as the all-time winningest football coach. Dew's record at Valley City from 1974 to 1993 was 116-65-2.

"Reaching a milestone like this takes more than just one guy," McCulloch said. "I've been blessed with a lot of great coaches, players and alumni who have helped support the program."

In McCulloch's 20th season as head coach, Valley City State is now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the North Star Athletic Association—keeping the Vikings' hopes alive for a 30th conference championship, six of which have come during McCulloch's tenure.

BRIEFLY

Women's hockey: UND goalie Lexie Shaw and forward Emma Nuutinen were named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Defensive Player and Rookie of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday. Shaw turned in her second-consecutive shutout with a 17-save performance last Friday against Minnesota State. Nuutinen made an impressive home debut as the native of Vantaa, Finland, turned in a four-point weekend against Minnesota State.

Women's golf: UND finished fifth Tuesday at the Creighton Classic in Omaha, bringing a close to the squad's fall season. The Fighting Hawks shot a final round 323 (+35) and were led by sophomores Jenna Janu and Hanna Peterson. Janu tied for fifth, backing up an opening-round 74 (+2) with an 81 (+9) on her second loop around the Oak Hills Golf Course. Peterson led UND in the second round with a 77 (+5), which was one stroke off her collegiate best. She tied for 11th, which was her best showing as a Fighting Hawk. Western Illinois won the 36-hole event, leading wire-to-wire.