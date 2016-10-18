WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Hawks picked second, fifth in Big Sky

Big Sky coaches and media following the league believe the Hawks again will be in contention for a regular-season title based on the preseason polls released Tuesday.

UND was picked to finish second by the league coaches and fifth by the media.

Defending champion Idaho edged UND by three points for the top spot in the coaches' poll.

Montana State was the media choice to win the league.

"Anyone, on any night, can win so preseason picks are exciting and this is an exciting group to go into the season with," said UND coach Travis Brewster. "The decisive character and discipline to win must be a fundamental in such a competitive conference like the Big Sky. The challenge to play well in Reno (site of the league's postseason tournament) is exciting for this group."

UND won the Big Sky in 2014 and finished second last season. The Hawks also have qualified for postseason play the past three seasons.

UND returns three senior starters, led by Makailah Dyer, who topped the 1,000-point mark for her career last season. Seniors Leah Szabla and Samantha Roscoe also return to the starting lineup. Also, the Hawks picked up senior transfer Holly Johnson from North Dakota State.

UND, which won 14 of its final 17 games a season ago, will play Minnesota-Crookston in an exhibition game Nov. 6. The regular season begins Nov. 11 when the Hawks play Drake.