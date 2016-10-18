"I hope a lot of younger guys see him and see how you're supposed to practice," said head coach Chris Klieman.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Brooks will have a chance to parlay his practice habits into game day reality when the Bison travel to Western Illinois in a battle of nationally-ranked teams. NDSU slipped to No. 4 after a 19-17 loss to South Dakota State, while the Leathernecks continued their winning ways to move to No. 14 in the FCS coaches poll.

Brooks is slated to be the deep man on the kickoff return team, where he's already had two opportunities. The first was at Missouri State two weeks ago when the game was well in hand. The second was last week after standout returner Bruce Anderson went out with an ankle injury.

Senior Eric Perkins, also a deep man, is still sidelined with a hand injury.

"There's always a chance on special teams to make a difference in the game," Brooks said. "And that's what I pride myself in is being a game-changer."

He changed several games at Fargo South High School. Last year, he was on the scout team as a redshirt running back. He practiced some as a defensive back in spring football, although he was eventually returned to the backfield.

Against Western, he'll probably be fourth on the depth chart at running back behind King Frazier, Lance Dunn and Chase Morlock. Redshirt freshman Demaris Purifoy is still sidelined with an injury.

"This year I'm finally getting into the running back meetings and starting to learn the playbook," Brooks said.

It's been a year of learning and maturation for Brooks in adapting to the college game. Certainly, the intensive weight training program was an eye-opener under the direction of Jim Kramer.

"Running with Kramer sometimes had you questioning ... life," Brooks said. "Running with Kramer, he cares about us but he doesn't care about any of the excuses. None of that is going to fly."

It's uncertain when Perkins will return to the lineup. It's questionable if Anderson will return during the regular season. All of that work Brooks put in the last 13 months? He gets a chance to make it pay off on the field as a redshirt freshman.

"We go all year and I'm lucky my family is in town because I can see my family," Brooks said.