"We have to win to have a chance to get in,'' Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "We knew after we lost to (West Fargo) Sheyenne that, to have a chance, we'd have to win out.''

West Fargo has clinched the region's No. 1 seed. Depending on the outcome of games this week, there could be a four-way tie for second place, a three-way tie for third or a two- or three-way tie for fourth. Red River could finish anywhere from as high as tied for second or, with a loss, as low as fifth place.

The top four teams advance. Tiebreakers are point differentials and head-to-head results.

All games will be played tonight, except Red River hosting Fargo North at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Riders, 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the region, have beaten Fargo Davies and Devils Lake since dropping to 1-3 in the region following a loss to Sheyenne.

"We're playing with a sense of urgency that we haven't had to fabricate,'' Muir said. "The kids know that if we don't win, we don't get in the playoffs. And they've responded to that pretty well.

"The Davies game was the best we've played all season. And it was the same last week against Devils Lake when we had more than 400 yards in total offense.''

Red River's playoff situation will be more clear after tonight's other region games.

In other Greater Grand Forks games this week, all beginning at 7 tonight:

Polk Co. West (6-1)

at Mahnomen (6-1)

The winner should be the No. 1 seed in the Section 8A playoffs. The loser should be No. 2. Defending 8A champion Mahnomen is a perennial power.

"There is a lot of tradition there,'' PCW coach Darrin Byklum said. "It's important for us to go there and play well. If we can be competitive, we won't have that doubt in the back of our minds that they always win.''

Both teams have multiple players capable of putting up big rushing numbers—Brian Schoenborn, Mitch Foss and Izaiah Asher for Mahnomen and Pelon Pruneda, Paul Gapp, Matt Knutson and John Fontaine for PCW.

GF Central (1-7)

at WF Sheyenne (5-3)

Central is eliminated from playoff contention. The Knights still have incentives in their season finale.

"We have a handful of seniors,'' GFC coach Bill Lorenz said. "This is a last chance for them, one more football game at Central. The underclassmen understand that. They'd like to send the seniors out with a win.''

Sheyenne's option offense includes three of the region's top 10 rushers in Paul Gaulrapp (third), Keaton Mahnke (sixth) and Andy Gravdahl (10th).

EGF Senior High (2-5)

at Pequot Lakes (4-3)

Four of Senior High's five losses have been by 15 points or less. The Green Wave have scored 21 or fewer points in those four setbacks.

"I know it's frustrating for the kids,'' EGF coach Ryan Kasowski said. "We're moving the ball, but we haven't been able to finish drives and get points.''

The Green Wave average 9.9 points a game. Pequot Lakes, led by athletic quarterback Max Tangen, averages 29.6 points.