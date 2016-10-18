UND President Mark Kennedy: UND will not be cutting any sports

"I affirm their recommendation for continuing with our current level of support for actively sponsored programs," Kennedy wrote in a campuswide email.

The IAC advisory committee, given a Nov. 1 deadline, had been asked by Kennedy to examine the UND athletic department's finances, conference affiliation, the number of sports it sponsors and the number of athletes it has on campus.

The statement from Kennedy also states the "long-term fate of men's golf will continue to be determined by the agreement already in place, making it contingent on achieving future fundraising targets."

The IAC's recommendation included reviewing contracts with Ralph Engelstad Arena and the Alerus Center, as well as raising student fees and ticket prices.

Although Kennedy acknowledged those recommendations require third-party approvals, the president stressed the university would not be revisiting cuts if the recommendations don't come to fruition.

"I have made it clear this is a once-in-a-Kennedy-tenure opportunity to review sports sponsorship," Kennedy said. "It's a closed conversation as far as I'm concerned."

Kennedy said he has reached out to both the Ralph Engelstad Arena and the Alerus Center leadership groups, although he said there are misconceptions about the REA's financial standing.

"I understand that there's a legend out there that there's a pot of gold underneath center ice at the Ralph," Kennedy said.