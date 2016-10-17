GGF NOTEBOOK: Smooth transition for Red River volleyball

Rustebakke graduated last spring. Lexi Robson replaced Rustebakke and the Roughriders' offense made a smooth transition. Red River is 21-6 and sitting atop the East Region standings going into today's 7 p.m. match at Grand Forks Central.

"Lexi has stepped in and done a fantastic job,'' Olson said. "And we had confidence in her ability. She did a good job when she got in last year.

"We used Lexi a lot as a defensive specialist last year, so she had varsity experience. And she was the point guard in basketball last year, so she knows how to be a leader.''

Robson has 659 assists distributing sets to Maggie Steffen (325 kills), Hanna Schreiner (188), Maddie Anderson (179), Kendra Bohm (130) and Alexis Brown (125).

"Lexi has her strengths,'' Olson said. "She's athletic. She moves well and does a good job of chasing down the ball when we're not passing well. She does a good job of transitioning from defense to offense and finding the hot hitter. Those are things Mari did well, too.

"And Lexi has strong hitters, like Mari had.''

Height-challenged Knights

Steffen, Schreiner, Anderson and Bohm all are 5-foot-10 in height. By contrast, 5-7 Shayla Ouellete is the tallest rotation regular at Central.

"It makes it challenging,'' Central coach Katie Arthur said. "We're probably an average of four to five inches shorter than opposing players.''

The lack of height makes blocking an issue. "We have to rely on our athleticism and playing scrappy,'' Arthur said.

The biggest impact is on offense. Arthur has tried different methods of generating points.

"We've moved our sets back five to eight feet from the net,'' Arthur said. "Hopefully that changes the pace and gets the timing of the blockers off. And we don't have a go-to hitter. We have to move the ball around.''

Unknowns for Wave

East Grand Forks Senior High hosts St. Cloud Apollo at 6 tonight in a Section 8A girls soccer tournament semifinal. On paper, it's an even matchup.

Senior High (10-4-3) averages 3.2 goals a game with a 1.2 goals-against average. Apollo (11-3-2) 11-3-2, averages 3.1 goals with a 1.3 goals-against average.

"I think it's a who-knows game,'' Green Wave coach Jessica Bina said. "We don't play each other. We play different opponents. So we have no idea what to expect.

"That's not a bad situation. When you don't know the opponent, you focus more on your game and what's gotten you this far.''

Apollo has a big three. Ashley Koepp (10 goals-10 assists), Jessica Timpane (8-8) and Karli Hiltner (11-0) dominated the team's offense in the regular season. No other player had more than three goals. The Wave have seven players with four or more goals, led by Kora Jordheim (12), Brooke Filipi (seven) and Sara Hulteng (seven goals, team-high eight assists).

"We don't have a go-to player,'' Bina said. "We have a lot of different offensive weapons. It's nice to have that balance. It makes us more unpredictable.''