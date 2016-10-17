It will be the first time the baseball home of the Minnesota Twins will delve into another sport—talks that also involved North Dakota State.

Just because the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rivals got the game doesn't mean talks with NDSU have ended, said NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen.

"We're still talking to them about it," he said. "I think some of the challenges that existed a couple of weeks ago are still there. It's still open for discussion but nothing has been finalized yet."

No possible Bison opponents have been named publicly, much less what year would work for NDSU. The Bison have one game yet to announce for 2017 and a couple for 2018.

"It's probably still going to be a couple of years out," Larsen said. "I know (St. John's and St. Thomas) is next year and a lot of that has to do with dates that potentially could work for us are dates that didn't work for them. They have some restrictions, we have some restrictions. We're pretty far along with some of the years in scheduling—we're looking at some of the out-years possibly."

NDSU has never played a regular season neutral site game. The attraction is a large alumni base in the Twin Cities area and a stadium that seats just under 40,000 for baseball. The Star-Tribune reported on Monday the field will be configured from the Twins dugout on the first base side to the left field fence.