UND FOOTBALL: Hawks' 2017 recruiting class adds DL depth

UND's latest three commitments, which bring the 2017 class total to 11, are defensive end Quintin Seguin of Windsor, Ont., nose guard Jalen Morrison of Woodbury, Minn., and defensive end Zeke Ott of Caledonia, Minn.

Seguin is 6-foot-3, 255 pounds and was connected with UND through a program called Recruit Ready out of Canada, which helped produce UND running back Brady Oliveira and defensive end Mason Bennett—both of Winnipeg.

"When I first found out about North Dakota I was thinking it was far from home," Seguin said. "After flying out there, it was a home away from home."

Seguin said his WF Herman High School team is ranked No. 2 in Canada. UND was his first Division I offer, but said he was receiving interest from Maine, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Toledo.

Morrison, who also plays running back at Woodbury, came to UND's one-day camp in the summer and was offered a few days later. Within days of UND's offer, Morrison also had a scholarship offer from South Dakota State.

"I liked the way the campus was in general and the way the coaches treat the players," Morrison said. "UND likes me at nose guard, but I just like to put the team in the best position to win."

Ott, 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, is coming off a junior season that was cut short by injury. Caledonia is 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class AA.