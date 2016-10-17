"We don't talk about it," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We're into 2016. It's different teams, different players and a different situation. We want to work really hard to stay on top of the Big Sky standings."

UND, 5-2 overall and 4-0 in league play, travels to Pocatello, Idaho, for a 3:35 p.m. kickoff at Holt Arena.

"We're just focused on our next opponent," UND wide receiver Demun Mercer said. "It's a new test ahead of us. We're a new team; they're a new team. We're just looking forward to playing them on Saturday."

Idaho State sits in a similar position as a year ago. The Bengals, 2-4 overall, are reeling after a 52-7 loss at Northern Arizona on Saturday. The previous week, ISU lost 45-20 at Portland State in a game in which the Vikings didn't complete a pass.

The Bengals rank 12th in total offense in the Big Sky and 10th in total defense.

UND, meanwhile, is on the rise in the national rankings.

UND is ranked No. 19 in the latest STATS FCS poll and No. 16 in the FCS' coaches poll. The No. 16 ranking in the coaches poll is the Fighting Hawks' highest ranking in the Division I era.

The Fighting Hawks moved up three spots from No. 22 last week after Saturday's 45-23 win over Southern Utah at the Alerus Center.

North Dakota State, which lost to South Dakota State last Saturday, dropped from No. 1 in the STATS poll to No. 4.