The Fighting Hawks (5-2 overall) moved up three spots from No. 22 last week after Saturday's 45-23 win over Southern Utah at the Alerus Center.

UND, now in first place in the Big Sky Conference with a 4-0 league record, plays at Idaho State on Saturday.

Idaho State is 2-4 this season, coming off a 52-7 loss at Northern Arizona. The Bengals beat UND 37-31 in Grand Forks last season. The ISU win was the Bengals' only 2015 victory over a Division I program.

North Dakota State, which suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at home against South Dakota State, dropped from No. 1 to No. 4.