UND FOOTBALL: Fighting Hawks rise to No. 19 in national rankings
The UND football program continues to rise in the national rankings.
UND is ranked No. 19 in the latest STATS FCS poll, released Monday afternoon.
The Fighting Hawks (5-2 overall) moved up three spots from No. 22 last week after Saturday's 45-23 win over Southern Utah at the Alerus Center.
UND, now in first place in the Big Sky Conference with a 4-0 league record, plays at Idaho State on Saturday.
Idaho State is 2-4 this season, coming off a 52-7 loss at Northern Arizona. The Bengals beat UND 37-31 in Grand Forks last season. The ISU win was the Bengals' only 2015 victory over a Division I program.
North Dakota State, which suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at home against South Dakota State, dropped from No. 1 to No. 4.