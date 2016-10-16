AREA GAMES TO WATCH: Leaving Class AA with a bang

Three days after the vote, the Burros will play for the East Region's No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class AA playoffs.

In the teams' final regular-season game, H-CV is at Fargo Shanley at 7 p.m. Saturday. With both teams 6-0 in region play, the outcome decides the top two seeds.

"They're bigger than we are,'' H-CV coach Scott Olsen said. "But that's no big deal; everybody we play is bigger than us. We have to match their physicality. We're excited for the opportunity.''

Olsen is talking about player weights when he refers to Shanley being bigger. This is H-CV's second season in Class AA. When the transition from A to AA was made, Olsen wondered if his team would have a stigma about playing teams from bigger cities like Fargo and Wahpeton.

"I'm not going to lie. We didn't know what to expect,'' Olsen said. "But we've seen that we can compete with teams from the bigger cities.

"It might have been different last year. But I think we got over it after we beat Wahpeton and Kindred this year. If we lose, (playing a team from a larger city) won't be the reason why. If you have a good team, if you execute, you have a chance to win. Football is football.''

Both teams are ground oriented. Shanley is led by Matt Burd, an all-state running back last season now playing quarterback. Hillsboro-CV's strength is its depth, with quarterback Austin Reed running the primarily veer offense and Grant Skager, Tayson Ambuehl and Tyler Sundbom sharing carries at running back.

The Burros have a big-play threat in receiver Kyle Henningsgard.

Hillsboro-CV is 6-1 overall. Olsen isn't surprised by that success. "I know what hard work the kids put in during the offseason,'' Olsen said.

Win or lose, Hillsboro-CV is in the AA playoffs. Beyond that, Class A looms. "That doesn't matter to us,'' Olsen said. "We aren't thinking about it now.''

Other area sporting events to watch this week include:

Football

North Dakota 9-man playoffs: Four area teams will play in Saturday's second round. Thompson hosts Richland and Divide County is at North Prairie. On the road are Cavalier at Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter and St. John at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood.

North Dakota Class A playoffs: Two area teams will play in Saturday's first round. Langdon-Munich hosts Carrington and defending champion Park River/Fordville-Lankin is at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm.

Polk County West at Mahnomen, Wednesday: Both teams are 6-1 going into the regular-season finale. Mahnomen is unbeaten in Section 8A play, while Polk County West has one section loss.

Cross country

North Dakota state meet: Jamestown hosts the state meet Saturday. Top-ranked Hillsboro-Central Valley will seek the program's sixth straight Class B girls state state title. Other top-ranked teams in the final state coaches' polls are New Town in Class B boys and Bismarck Century in both Class A boys' and girls' divisions.