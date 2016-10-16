Redskins rough up Wentz, down Eagles

Matt Jones rushed 16 times for 135 yards, including a 57-yarder with 1:27 left that iced the win for Washington.

The Redskins (4-2), playing without leading receiver Jordan Reed, got six catches for 77 yards from Pierre Garcon and the Washington defense recorded five sacks of Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. He faced a barrage of blitzes and completed 11 of 22 passes for 179 yards.

Cousins completed 18 of 34 passes and was intercepted once.

Philadelphia's touchdowns came on Wendell Smallwood's 86-yard kickoff return and a 64-yard interception return by Malcolm Jenkins.

After being called for 14 penalties for 111 yards in last week's loss to Detroit, the Eagles (3-2) were penalized 13 times for 114 yards against Washington.

The Eagles crossed midfield on their final drive, but Wentz was sacked on second and third down and Philadelphia punted with 1:44 left.

Failing to score after getting inside the Washington 10, the Eagles pulled to within 27-20 on a 28-yard Caleb Sturgis field goal with 5:20 left.

A 32-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal made it 24-14 midway through the third quarter.

Despite being outgained 285-41 and having the ball for just 10:25, the Eagles trailed just 21-14 at halftime.

Rookie right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, starting in place of the suspended Lane Johnson, was beaten by Ryan Kerrigan a sack that killed the Eagles' first drive.

After the teams exchanged five punts, the Redskins covered 66 yards in three plays to take the lead.

On first down, Cousins found Jackson downfield for 35 yards. After Jones rumbled 15 yards to the Eagles 16, Cousins lofted a pass to Jamison Crowder in the left corner for the touchdown.

After another Kerrigan sack led to a three-and-out on the Eagles' next drive, the Redskins took over on their 10. Rookie running back Robert Kelly went up the middle for 45 yards to the Eagles 33 and, five plays later, Cousins hit tight end Vernon Davis across the middle for a 13-yard touchdown, making it 14-0.

Davis took a jump shot with the football and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct that quickly hurt the Redskins.

Hopkins, usually good for a touchback, kicked from the 25 and Wendell Smallwood fielded it at the 14. Smallwood found an opening and scampered down the left sideline for the touchdown.

The Redskins were driving on their next possession when Cousins, under pressure, threw off his back foot toward Davis. Malcolm Jenkins stepped in front for the interception and raced 64 yards for the tying touchdown.

Washington went 75 yards in 3:49 and scored with 6 seconds left to lead 21-14 at halftime. Given a fresh set of downs on the 2 after Fletcher Cox's roughing the passer penalty erased what would have been fourth-and-goal from the 4, the Redskins went ahead when Jones scored from 1 yard out.

NOTES: The Redskins were without their leading receiver, TE Jordan Reed (concussion), and LB Su'a Cravens (concussion). CB Bashaud Breeland (sprained ankle) returned after missing two games. ... Eagles CB Leodis McKelvin (hamstring) was inactive. Rookie RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai saw his first NFL action, starting in place of suspended Lane Johnson. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins (56) passed Jason Campbell (55) for seventh on the team's all-time passing touchdowns list. ... Washington has won four straight versus Philadelphia for the first time since a four-game streak in 1985-87. ... The Eagles have gone 13 straight games without a back rushing for 80 yards.