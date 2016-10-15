AREA/BIG SKY ROUNDUP: Mayville upends Waldorf in NSAA play

The win improved Mayville to 1-1 in the league and 3-3 overall. Waldorf fell to 0-4 and 1-7.

Waldorf led 14-7 after one quarter but the Comets outscored the visitors 14-0 in the second quarter.

Dondrei Hubbard led the Comets on the ground with 102 yards.

Khari Kimbrough added 105 receiving yards for Mayville, hauling in nine passes.

Mary 26, Minn.-Crookston 13: Mary broke a 13-13 tie by scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter at Ed Widseth Field.

UMC dropped to 0-3 in the NSIC and 0-7 overall while Mary improved to 1-2 and 1-6.

Adam Connette, however, became the UMC career leader in receptions. After Saturday's game, he now has 154 receptions, breaking Mark Olsonawski's 18-year school record. Connette also surpassed Carl Aho's 17-year record for receiving yards. Connette now has 1,843 receiving yards.

Bemidji State 52, Minot State 28: No. 22 Bemidji's Jared Henning rushed for a career-high 172 yards in leading the Beavers to the win. Bemidji improved to 3-0 in the NSIC and 6-1 overall.

St. Cloud 41, Minn.-Moorhead 38: Minnesota State-Moorhead fell behind four touchdowns early in the second quarter, rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but were unable to hold on in the final minutes.

St. Cloud State running back Jaden Huff scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to lift the Huskies to the win. Moorhead dropped to 1-2 in the NSIC and 3-4 overall; St. Cloud improved to 3-0 and 4-3. St. Cloud has won the past 10 meetings against Moorhead.

Concordia 34, Hamline 14: Concordia rebounded from a last-second loss against No. 4 St. Thomas last week with a big home win. The Cobbers came up with four interceptions.

Big Sky

Weber State 45, Montana State 27: Jadrian Clark threw four touchdown passes in the first half, three in the first quarter as homestanding Weber (3-0 Big Sky, 4-0 overall) rolled past Montana State (0-4, 2-5).

Montana 68, Sacramento State 7: Brady Gustafson threw for 246 yards and 4 TDs in leading the Griz (2-1, 5-1) past Sac State (1-3, 1-6).

Cal Poly 55, Portland State 35: Cal Poly rushed for 462 yards in running past homestanding Portland State (1-3, 3-5). Kyle Lewis led Cal Poly (2-1, 4-2) with 158 yards.

UC Davis 34, Northern Colorado 21: Ben Scott threw for 194 yards while Manusamoa Luuga rushed for 93 in leading UC Davis (1-3, 2-5) past visiting Northern Colorado (1-2, 3-3).

Northern Arizona 52, Idaho State 7: Northern Arizona (2-2, 3-4) scored 28 first-half points in cruising past visiting Idaho State (1-2, 2-4). Backup quarterback Blake Kemp threw for 319 yards for NAU. Idaho State hosts UND next Saturday.