SATURDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

The Eagles defeated Red Lake Falls, Goodridge-Grygla and Northern Freeze before falling to the Storm 25-20 and 25-17.

Molly Hanson helmed the Eagles with 18 assists, while Ivy Edwards racked up seven kills and one ace.

Abigail McGlynn led the Storm with 10 kills and eight digs, and Jules Efta and Savannah Riopelle accumulated 16 and 14 assists, respectively.

Sacred Heart will have its final match of the season against Northern Freeze on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Bemidji 6, EGF Senior High 0

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Frider Blunck and Leo Spry each scored two goals as Bemidji beat East Grand Forks Senior High on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Section 8A tournament.

"Bemidji is a tough team and No. 1 in the section," Senior High coach Matt Stengl said. "We came out and played flat. They have good, quality seniors and they kept attacking us. Hats off to Bemidji."

Linaes Whiting and Ben Hess also scored for Bemidji.