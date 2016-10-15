UND-SOUTHERN UTAH BOXSCORE
UND 45, Southern Utah 23
SUU 14 3 6 0-23
UND 14 14 3 14-45
First quarter
UND: Luke Stanley 9-yard pass from Keaton Studsrud (Reid Taubenheim kick), 8:48
Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:12.
Key plays: UND picked up three third downs on the drive, including a third-and-10 play in which Studsrud hit Travis Toivonen on a 22-yard pass down to the 11. On the scoring play, Studsrud handles a low, bouncing snap and tosses a jump ball to Stanley.
UND 7, SUU 0
SUU: Raysean Pringle 97 kickoff return (Keita Calhoun kick) 8:33
Key plays: Pringle escaped a couple tackles along the sideline for the score.
SUU 7, UND 7
SUU: Brady Measom 68 pass from Patrick Tyler (Calhoun kick), 12:25
Drive: 3-72, 1:03.
Key plays: On third-and-6, Tyler hits Measom on a swing pass and UND appears to have Measom trapped. But UND safety Tanner Palmborg whiffed on the tackle and Measom scores on SUU's third play.
SUU 14, UND 7
Second quarter
UND: Brady Oliveira 15 run (Taubenheim kick), 12:25
Drive: 5-72, 2:16
Key plays: John Santiago's 35-yard catch puts UND in striking distance.
UND 14, SUU 14
UND: Santiago 4 run (Taubenheim kick) 8:50
Drive: 5-48, 2:16
Key plays: Studsrud hit Demun Mercer for 23 yards and Kyle Norberg rumbled for 31 yards down to the 4.
UND 21, SUU 14
SUU: Calhoun 27 field goal, 5:12
Drive: 10-52, 3:33
Key plays: Tyler leads SUU down the field behind short passes but the drive stalls in the red zone.
UND 21, SUU 17
UND: Noah Wanzek 7 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), :23
Drive: 7-39, 1:11
Key plays: UND linebacker Dylan Bakker forced a fumble and Brian Labat recovered to give UND good field position at the SUU 39.
UND 28, SUU 17
Third quarter
SUU: Mike Sharp 31 pass from Tyler (Calhoun kick blocked) 13:08
Drive: 7-75, 1:52
Key plays: Thunderbirds march down the field methodically and Sharp sneaks behind UND safety Zach Arnell on the scoring play.
UND 28, SUU 23
UND: Taubenheim 29 field goal, 9:38
Drive: 7-63, 3:30
Key plays: Studsrud starts the drive with a 27-yard pass to Mercer.
UND 31, SUU 23
Fourth quarter
UND: Travis Toivonen 27 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), 13:27
Drive: 8-73, 3:39
Key plays: UND runs the ball on first seven plays of the drive before going through the air for the score.
UND 38, SUU 23
UND: Mercer 13 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick) 7:34
Drive: 8-65, 4:47
Key plays: On third-and-12 near midfield, Studsrud hits Toivonen deep for 39 yards down to the 15.
UND 45, SUU 23
Team statistics
SUU UND
First downs 17 28
Rushes-yards 17-51 54-255
Yards passing 305 282
Passes 29-43-2 20-27-0
Total yards 356 537
Punts-avg. 4-48.8 5-45.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Sacked-yards lost 0-0 3-21
Penalties-yards 7-66 7-56
Possession time 20:24 39:36
Individual statistics
Southern Utah
Rushing No. Yds. Long TD
Brown 9 42 23 0
Felila 2 11 7 0
Tyler 1 4 4 0
Pringle 4 13 13 0
Diego 1 (-7) 0 0
Team totals 17 51 23 0
Receiving No. Yds. Long TD
Sharp 13 148 31 1
Diego 8 48 13 0
Wroblew. 3 19 8 0
Brown 2 2 3 0
Measom 1 68 68 1
Parker 1 14 14 0
Chamber 1 6 6 0
Team totals 29 305 68 2
Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD
Tyler 27 41 288 2 2
Pringle 1 1 14 0 0
d'Entrmo 1 1 3 0 0
Team totals 29 43 305 2 2
Tackles (solo-assisted-total)
Junior Tufuga 7-3-10, Tyler Collet 8-1-9, Mitch Dalley 6-1-7, Taylor Pili 4-3-7, Jarmaine Doubs 4-0-4, Robert Torgerso 3-1-4, Josh Thornton 2-2-4, Sione Fukofuka 2-2-4, Sefesi Vaa'ivak 1-3-4, Mike Needham 2-1-3, Emmanuel Roker 2-1-3, Jarom Healey 1-2-3, Luke Hollingsworth 2-0-2, Anu Poleo 1-1-2, Zack Moreton 1-1-2, Tannon Pedersen 1-0-1, Patrick Baker 1-0-1, Christopher Fly 0-1-1, Raysean Pringle 0-1-1, Aklli Gray 0-1-1.
Sacks: Pili, Torgerso, Poleo
Interceptions: None.
UND
Rushing No. Yds. Long TD
Norberg 6 73 31 0
Oliveira 12 64 15 1
Santiago 15 55 13 1
Gordon 5 33 15 0
Studsrud 13 18 12 0
Mercer 1 8 8 0
Toivonen 1 6 6 0
Team totals 54 255 31 2
Receiving No. Yds. Long TD
Toivonen 5 99 39 1
Stanley 4 45 16 1
Mercer 3 63 27 1
Santiago 3 37 35 0
Wanzek 2 17 10 1
Fiedler 2 14 8 0
Oliveira 1 7 7 0
Team totals 20 282 39 4
Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD
Studsrud 20 27 282 0 4
Team totals 20 27 282 0 4
Tackles (solo-assisted-total)
Dylan Bakker 8-0-8, Torrey Hunt 4-1-5, Zach Arnell 3-2-5, Noah Johnson 1-4-5, Chuck Flowers 1-4-5, Jake Disterhaupt 3-1-4, Tanner Palmborg 3-1-4, Jade Lawrence 2-1-3, Deion Harris 2-1-3, Jawon Johnson 0-3-3, Connor O'Brien 1-1-2, Donnell Rodgers 1-1-2, Brian Labat 0-2-2, Jake Hanson 1-0-1, Keelan Poole 1-0-1, Carl Engwall 0-1-1, Austin Cieslak 0-1-1.
Sacks: None.
Interceptions: Labat and Hanson.