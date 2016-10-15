UND-SOUTHERN UTAH BOXSCORE

Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:12.

Key plays: UND picked up three third downs on the drive, including a third-and-10 play in which Studsrud hit Travis Toivonen on a 22-yard pass down to the 11. On the scoring play, Studsrud handles a low, bouncing snap and tosses a jump ball to Stanley.

UND 7, SUU 0

SUU: Raysean Pringle 97 kickoff return (Keita Calhoun kick) 8:33

Key plays: Pringle escaped a couple tackles along the sideline for the score.

SUU 7, UND 7

SUU: Brady Measom 68 pass from Patrick Tyler (Calhoun kick), 12:25

Drive: 3-72, 1:03.

Key plays: On third-and-6, Tyler hits Measom on a swing pass and UND appears to have Measom trapped. But UND safety Tanner Palmborg whiffed on the tackle and Measom scores on SUU's third play.

SUU 14, UND 7

Second quarter

UND: Brady Oliveira 15 run (Taubenheim kick), 12:25

Drive: 5-72, 2:16

Key plays: John Santiago's 35-yard catch puts UND in striking distance.

UND 14, SUU 14

UND: Santiago 4 run (Taubenheim kick) 8:50

Drive: 5-48, 2:16

Key plays: Studsrud hit Demun Mercer for 23 yards and Kyle Norberg rumbled for 31 yards down to the 4.

UND 21, SUU 14

SUU: Calhoun 27 field goal, 5:12

Drive: 10-52, 3:33

Key plays: Tyler leads SUU down the field behind short passes but the drive stalls in the red zone.

UND 21, SUU 17

UND: Noah Wanzek 7 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), :23

Drive: 7-39, 1:11

Key plays: UND linebacker Dylan Bakker forced a fumble and Brian Labat recovered to give UND good field position at the SUU 39.

UND 28, SUU 17

Third quarter

SUU: Mike Sharp 31 pass from Tyler (Calhoun kick blocked) 13:08

Drive: 7-75, 1:52

Key plays: Thunderbirds march down the field methodically and Sharp sneaks behind UND safety Zach Arnell on the scoring play.

UND 28, SUU 23

UND: Taubenheim 29 field goal, 9:38

Drive: 7-63, 3:30

Key plays: Studsrud starts the drive with a 27-yard pass to Mercer.

UND 31, SUU 23

Fourth quarter

UND: Travis Toivonen 27 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), 13:27

Drive: 8-73, 3:39

Key plays: UND runs the ball on first seven plays of the drive before going through the air for the score.

UND 38, SUU 23

UND: Mercer 13 pass from Studsrud (Taubenheim kick) 7:34

Drive: 8-65, 4:47

Key plays: On third-and-12 near midfield, Studsrud hits Toivonen deep for 39 yards down to the 15.

UND 45, SUU 23

Team statistics

SUU UND

First downs 17 28

Rushes-yards 17-51 54-255

Yards passing 305 282

Passes 29-43-2 20-27-0

Total yards 356 537

Punts-avg. 4-48.8 5-45.0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Sacked-yards lost 0-0 3-21

Penalties-yards 7-66 7-56

Possession time 20:24 39:36

Individual statistics

Southern Utah

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Brown 9 42 23 0

Felila 2 11 7 0

Tyler 1 4 4 0

Pringle 4 13 13 0

Diego 1 (-7) 0 0

Team totals 17 51 23 0

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Sharp 13 148 31 1

Diego 8 48 13 0

Wroblew. 3 19 8 0

Brown 2 2 3 0

Measom 1 68 68 1

Parker 1 14 14 0

Chamber 1 6 6 0

Team totals 29 305 68 2

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Tyler 27 41 288 2 2

Pringle 1 1 14 0 0

d'Entrmo 1 1 3 0 0

Team totals 29 43 305 2 2

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Junior Tufuga 7-3-10, Tyler Collet 8-1-9, Mitch Dalley 6-1-7, Taylor Pili 4-3-7, Jarmaine Doubs 4-0-4, Robert Torgerso 3-1-4, Josh Thornton 2-2-4, Sione Fukofuka 2-2-4, Sefesi Vaa'ivak 1-3-4, Mike Needham 2-1-3, Emmanuel Roker 2-1-3, Jarom Healey 1-2-3, Luke Hollingsworth 2-0-2, Anu Poleo 1-1-2, Zack Moreton 1-1-2, Tannon Pedersen 1-0-1, Patrick Baker 1-0-1, Christopher Fly 0-1-1, Raysean Pringle 0-1-1, Aklli Gray 0-1-1.

Sacks: Pili, Torgerso, Poleo

Interceptions: None.

UND

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Norberg 6 73 31 0

Oliveira 12 64 15 1

Santiago 15 55 13 1

Gordon 5 33 15 0

Studsrud 13 18 12 0

Mercer 1 8 8 0

Toivonen 1 6 6 0

Team totals 54 255 31 2

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Toivonen 5 99 39 1

Stanley 4 45 16 1

Mercer 3 63 27 1

Santiago 3 37 35 0

Wanzek 2 17 10 1

Fiedler 2 14 8 0

Oliveira 1 7 7 0

Team totals 20 282 39 4

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 20 27 282 0 4

Team totals 20 27 282 0 4

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Dylan Bakker 8-0-8, Torrey Hunt 4-1-5, Zach Arnell 3-2-5, Noah Johnson 1-4-5, Chuck Flowers 1-4-5, Jake Disterhaupt 3-1-4, Tanner Palmborg 3-1-4, Jade Lawrence 2-1-3, Deion Harris 2-1-3, Jawon Johnson 0-3-3, Connor O'Brien 1-1-2, Donnell Rodgers 1-1-2, Brian Labat 0-2-2, Jake Hanson 1-0-1, Keelan Poole 1-0-1, Carl Engwall 0-1-1, Austin Cieslak 0-1-1.

Sacks: None.

Interceptions: Labat and Hanson.