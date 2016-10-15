CROSS COUNTRY: Bison sweep Ron Pynn titles

The Bison won 15-50 over UND. NDSU sophomore Brittany Brownotter won the race in a time of 17:45.49. It was her second-straight Ron Pynn title.

Bison senior Taylor Janssen was the runner-up in 17:53.5. Sophomore Emma Kusch Dahle placed third in 17:56.0, freshman Melina Kuerschner took fourth in 18:11.6, and sophomore Kayla Huhnerkoch finished fifth in 18:30.6.

Six freshmen ran their first collegiate meet for UND. Senior Larissa Juelich was the top UND finisher, coming in eighth at 18:52.

"We just really struggled the first mile," said UND coach Dick Clay. "We'd been working on that and the team just didn't perform well. They didn't get into it at the beginning. That's something we really have to work on and talk about, because when we get to the conference meet in two weeks, if we run the way we did today, we're not going to be in it at all."

In the men's division, NDSU beat UND 16-47. Sophomore Elliott Stone was the meet in in 25:24.5, while teammate Camron Roehl was second at 25:41.4.

UND was led by senior Drew Campbell, who finished fifth in 26:00.1

"A couple people got out a little faster than what they're used to, but I'd rather have them do that than not be in it at all," said Clay. "If we don't test ourselves a little bit right now, you're not going to be in it at the conference meet."

UND will compete in the Big Sky Conference meet Oct. 28 in Moscow, Idaho.