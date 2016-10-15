UND VOLLEYBALL: UND stays atop Big Sky with sweep of Montana

"I call it a dump," she said, of her infrequent-but-highly-successful, flat-footed tips over the opponents at the net, who often are flat-footed in anticipation of incoming power from the hitters.

Her "dump" to complete UND's 25-23 win in the first set changed the match's complexion. After trailing for most of the first set—gaining their first lead at 17-16—the Fighting Hawks cruised to two 25-16 wins for the 3-0 sweep of Montana Saturday.

Its sixth consecutive victory upped UND's records to 7-1 in the Big Sky Conference and 15-8 overall and came on the heels of a three-set, five-star performance against Montana State on Thursday, the statistical numbers telling the story of dominance and excellence, with team records to boot.

"We came out absolutely flat in the first set," UND coach Mark Pryor said. "But we knew it likely was going to happen because it's a trap in the next match whenever you play exceptionally well as we did Thursday.

"We escaped. But when we pulled out the first set, (the Grizzlies) were pretty deflated. By winning the first set, we transferred the pressure from us to them."

It was no surprise to Pryor that Griffin veered from her normal duty to make the decisive point.

"Sydney is an exceptional athlete and jumps well," he said. "The reason we have good balance on the floor is because she distributes the ball so well."

Griffin, because of her height, can do more than the average setter.

"I do some dumping to keep the other team honest," she said. "My goal is to get three dumps every set. But it depends on what I see what is working for us."

The Fighting Hawks have plenty of hitters, showed once again by Saturday's balance. Tamara Merseli led the way with 14 kills, while Chelsea Moser added 10, Faith Dooley seven and Julie Kaczorowska six. And, Griffin's "dumps" were good for four kills on six tries, providing the team's top hitting percentage at .667.

And, she added 34 of UND's 40 assists.

Montana (1-6, 4-13) received 11 kills each from Missy Huddleston and Alexis Urbach. The Grizzlies didn't have UND's hitting depth, however, as those two provided two-thirds of their kills.