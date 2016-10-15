PREP FOOTBALL: Big plays lift Cavalier

Yet the junior keeps putting up big numbers. He added significantly to those totals Saturday as the Tornadoes beat Hatton-Northwood 50-20 in the first round of the North Dakota 9-man high school football playoffs.

"We knew what was coming,'' Hatton-Northwood coach David Smith said. "There were times we had him where we wanted him. But he'd break tackles. We needed to finish. It makes it frustrating. But if you want to compete with the best, you have to execute.''

Urlaub was 6-of-10 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 13 times for 110 yards and three TDs.

"You go out, give your best and see how it goes,'' Urlaub said. "It's not just me. I have a lot of talent around me. Our passing game was working today.''

The first play of the game gave a hint of things to come. Urlaub found Gabe Hartje 25 yards downfield, open in the middle of the field. They connected on a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

That was one of three long quick strikes. The Tornadoes' third touchdown came on a two-play, 73-yard drive, with Urlaub passing to Andre Carrier for a 71-yard score. Cavalier took a 34-6 halftime lead when they went on a two-play, 65-yard drive, with Urlaub-to-Andy Rintala covering the final 48 yards on a touchdown pass.

We've been a big-play team,'' Cavalier coach Sandy Laxdal said. "But it was moreso today.

"It's a team approach. Our line did a good job. We have good receivers. Austin likes that vertical game. He's a pinpoint passer. And teams can't key on just one receiver; he usually distributes it around. Austin is a dual threat. That's what makes him so hard to defend.''

Urlaub also had 3-, 2- and 43-yard scoring runs. Backup quarterback Jayden Laxdal capped the scoring on a 63-yard bootleg for a touchdown.

"Big plays have killed us all season,'' Smith said. "You prepare for Cavalier's running game. But we knew their play-action passing would be tough to defend.''

Hatton-Northwood (4-5) had some big plays of its own. Avery Thorsgard was 11-of-21 passing for 220 yards. He had touchdown passes to Lucas Mohn covering 41 and 85 yards and hit Connor Konschak for a 10-yard score. But the Thunder were limited to 28 yards rushing.

Cavalier (8-1) is at Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter for a second-round game next Saturday.