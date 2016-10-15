Big Sky title? Playoffs? Bubba: Not yet

It's now clear as Week No. 7 is in the books, that Bubba Schweigert's UND program indeed is one of the best in the league. We can now finally talk about the possibility of a Big Sky title and, gasp, the probability of UND reaching the FCS playoffs for the first time since moving up to Division I.

Bubba, however, already has put the brakes on such bluster from fans and the media.

But Bubba acknowledges the Hawks are getting better.

"We're maturing as a team," said Bubba. "Are we where we need to be? We don't think so. We really need to push our guys to get better."

One thing has stood out during UND's five-game win streak: Coaching.

Each week, UND coaches have put in a wrinkle or two into its game plan.

At Sacramento State, UND called on quarterback Keaton Studsrud to run more. He finished with more than 100 yards in a blowout UND win.

Saturday, UND decided to run fullback Kyle Norberg. The result? He led the Hawks with 73 rushing yards, quite a feat considering UND has an All-American running back on its roster.

No one would have predicted a fullback would lead UND in rushing coming into the game.

"That makes it a lot more fun for the fullback," said Bubba. "We didn't use the fullback much last year. If he came out of the huddle doing cartwheels, he probably was going to get the ball."

This year, everything is on the table for the UND offense, which has become more creative game after game.

"I'm really proud of our offense staff," said Bubba. "We're putting in little wrinkles that help. That's making it hard on defenses."

So, with a running game that's the most powerful in the Big Sky, a quarterback who is proving he's one of the best in the league, and a defense that is the best in the Sky, UND has put itself in a good spot as the stretch run of the season approaches.

But Bubba won't waver from his Day-by-Day approach.

There is still is a lot of football yet to be played. After beating SUU, a team that went toe-to-toe with Top 25 team Utah early in the season, it's clear Bubba—now in his third season—has the program headed in the right direction.

The Hawks have five wins. That's the same number of wins the five-time national FCS champion has after Saturday's play.