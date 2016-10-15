Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UND wins fifth in a row, takes down Southern Utah 45-23

    UND FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Norberg surprises with big day

    By Tom Miller Today at 7:22 p.m.
    University of North Dakota defensive back Torrey Hunt (16) tackles Southern Utah wide receiver Mike Sharp (11) during the first half of SaturdayÕs game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. . (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 1 / 8
    University of North Dakota linebacker Jade Lawrence (2) and defensive lineman Drew Greely (43) tackle Southern Utah wide receiver Raysean Pringle (85) at the end zone during the first half at SaturdayÕs game at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 8
    University of North Dakota linebacker Jake Disterhaupt (48) runs downSouthern Utah running back Malik Brown (4) in the first half of SaturdayÕs game at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 3 / 8
    University of North Dakota quarterback Keaton Studsrud (7) is pursued by Southern Utah linebacker Kyle Tauiliili (62) during a qb sneak in the first half of SaturdayÕs game at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 4 / 8
    University of North Dakota running back John Santiago (22) celebrates after running in for a Fighting Hawks touchdown in the first half of SaturdayÕs game against the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)5 / 8
    University of North Dakota running back Brady Oliveira (5) runs against Southern Utah linebacker Mike Needham (34) for a gain in the first half of SaturdayÕs game against Thunderbirds at Alerus Center during the homecoming game in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 6 / 8
    University of North Dakota wide receiver Travis Toivonen (11)dives for a pass against Southern Utah linebacker Mike Needham (34) first half of SaturdayÕs homecoming game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 7 / 8
    quarterback Keaton Studsrud talks with his teammates in the red zone before their play in the first half of SaturdayÕs game against Southern Utah University at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)8 / 8

    Four different UND players have rushed for more than 100 yards this season: Quarterback Keaton Studsrud and running backs John Santiago, Brady Oliveira and Austin Gordon.

    Last Saturday, in a dominant win at Sacramento State, Studsrud, Oliveira and Gordon all had more than 100 yards.

    But even though UND outran Southern Utah 255-51 in a 45-23 win on Saturday at the Alerus Center, it wasn't any of the usual suspects leading the Fighting Hawks in rushing.

    Instead, it was fullback Kyle Norberg.

    The 6-foot-1 former linebacker ran six times for 73 yards. His 31-yard rumble set up a Santiago 4-yard touchdown run in UND's key second quarter uprising.

    "I didn't think he'd have that many yards on fullback dives, but he had a great day," Studsrud said. "He bounced off some blocks, I don't know if they didn't see him, but he had some good runs."

    Norberg, a junior from Cary Grove, Ill., started his UND career as a linebacker and was switched to running back out of necessity in 2014. This is his first season at fullback.

    "We're spreading the ball around and that keeps guys healthier," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "That's good to see."

    Studsrud continues to excel

    Last week, UND quarterback Keaton Studsrud had a breakout performance with his feet, running for more than 100 yards for the second time in his career.

    Against Southern Utah, Studsrud showed his versatility with a career day through the air.

    He was 20-for-27 passing for a career-high 282 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes.

    Studsrud is the first UND quarterback with four passing touchdowns in a game since Ryan Bartels did it as a freshman against Northern Arizona in 2013.

    "My comfort level is higher and higher each week," Studsrud said. "I'm not thinking too much and just playing. That's helped me the most."

    Studsrud's accuracy helped UND win the turnover battle. Studsrud has thrown 179 times this year and only had one interception.

    UND linebackers Brian Labat and Jake Hanson, meanwhile, picked off Southern Utah quarterback Patrick Tyler.

    UND a little banged up

    The UND defense limited Southern Utah to just two offensive touchdowns, despite playing without starting safety Cole Reyes and backup inside linebacker Taj Rich.

    Reyes, who didn't practice all week, was injured late in last weekend's win at Sacramento State. He was listed as questionable in the UND injury report leading up to the Southern Utah game.

    Tanner Palmborg and Chuck Flowers rotated opposite Zach Arnell in place of Reyes.

    The UND offense also suffered an injury during the game. Wide receiver Luke Stanley, who caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, was injured just before halftime on a first-down catch that set up a Noah Wanzek 7-yard touchdown grab.

    Stanley, who finished with four catches for 45 yards, returned to the sideline in the second half with crutches and ice on his knee.

    Schweigert said Stanley will be evaluated today or Monday.

    "It's unfortunate," Schweigert said. "He's a good player for us. He made another good play on the sidelines and we lost him for the day. I hate the injury part of this game, but I'm impressed with our team that the next guy has come in and worked his tail off to do a nice job."

    Freshman Travis Toivonen led the UND wide receivers with five catches for 99 yards. Demun Mercer added three catches for 63 yards.

    Briefly

    Demun Mercer's 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was his first at UND. Mercer is a transfer from Texas State ...Jake Hanson, a converted quarterback from Grafton, N.D., intercepted the first pass of his career in the fourth quarter ... John Santiago's three catches for 37 yards were both career highs ... UND, which entered the game leading the FCS in interceptions, added two against SUU and now has 13 on the year after picking off just six total in 2015 ... UND inside linebacker Dylan Bakker had a career-high eight solo tackles ... Austin Cieslak blocked an extra point after SUU's third-quarter touchdown.

    Explore related topics:sportsUND footballUND sportsFootball
    Tom Miller
    Miller has been with the Grand Forks Herald sports department for the past 10 years. He's also a Grand Forks native and UND graduate. 
    TMiller@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1121
    Advertisement
    randomness