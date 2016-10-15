Southern Utah, last year's league champion, fell to 2-2 and 3-3.

Keaton Studsrud threw for a career-high 282 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks overcame an early 14-7 deficit.

Fullback Kyle Norberg led the UND ground game, rushing for 73 yards on six carries.

UND amassed 537 yards while holding SUU to 356 yards.

UND also nearly doubled SUU in time of possession, holding the ball for 39 minutes, 36 seconds.

UND will play at Idaho State next Saturday.