AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: PCW rolls to big win

On Friday, they were in the starting backfield together, both registering 100-yard rushing games as PCW scored a 34-7 road win at Fosston.

Knutson, starting at wingback, had 11 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Fontaine rushed 17 times for 106 yards at Knutson's former fullback spot.

"John did a nice job at fullback when Matt was out with an injury,'' PCW coach Darrin Byklum said. "When Matt got healthy, we decided to move him outside to take advantage of his speed. He sees the field better at the wing. He's gotten really comfortable with the position the last few weeks.''

Pelon Pruneda added 79 yards rushing and one touchdown. Paul Gapp rushed for 22 yards and passed for 33, with Fontaine catching all three of his completions. Polk County West finished with 337 yards rushing.

"That's probably a little below our average,'' said Byklum, whose team improved to 6-1. "Credit Fosston's defense for that. They aren't afraid to hit. Our defense played well, too. We did a nice job on the line of scrimmage.''

Fosston (3-4) scored on a 45-yard run by Brett Salquist.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 27, Red Lake County 26: Red Lake County's rally fell short against Badger-Greenbush-Middle River in Red Lake Falls.

Red Lake County scored on an Ethan Vettleson 31-yard pass from Brandon Klipping with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The score and 2-point conversion run cut the lead to one.

RLC couldn't recover a mid-range onside kick, however, and the Gators were able to pick up a first down and kneel out the clock.

BGMR was led by two touchdowns each from Logan Anderson and Jordan Watson.

Hawley 49, Crookston 27: Donnie Loegering ran for 173 yards and four touchdowns as Hawley beat visiting Crookston.

The Nuggets led 35-7 at halftime.

Crookston was led by Cade Salentine, who rushed 23 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns.