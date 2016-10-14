PREP FOOTBALL: Red River beats Devils Lake

Devils Lake led 7-0 in the first quarter with a touchdown pass to Zach Dahlen from Jacob Mertens, but the Riders came back in the second quarter.

Wenzel and Joey Schindler both scored short touchdowns runs, while kicks from Tyler Hoffarth widened the score gap with extra points.

"It wasn't the prettiest game," said Red River head coach Vyrn Muir. "We had a turnover in the second half that killed the drive, but we were able to fight through bad situations."

Wenzel led the Roughriders with 182 total passing yards, while Schindler had 14 carries for 95 yards.

With a 4-4 overall record, the Roughriders face Fargo North at Cushman Field on Saturday.