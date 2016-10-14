"It gets a little frustrating,'' Senior High running back/linebacker Nick Derrick said. "You see the score and sometimes you wonder if you've given it your all.''

What made the loss more frustrating for the Green Wave was that they had three drives inside the Lakers' 30-yard line on which they didn't score.

"We've had that in games before, not capitalizing on opportunities,'' Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski said.

The Green Wave took a quick lead, scoring on the opening possession on a Maguire Stanislawski 5-yard run. Two big plays—a 39-yard kickoff return by Steve Widman and a Carter Beck-to-Aaron Havis pass covering 35 yards—set up the score.

But Detroit Lakes answered with its ground game. Carson Tunheim scored on 6- and 1-yard runs to give the Lakers a 14-7 halftime lead and Cameron Erb scored from 1 yard out in the third.

Despite missing two key parts of their offense—leading rusher Ben Nordmark and starting quarterback Jackson Haire both were sidelined with injuries—the Lakers controlled the game on the ground. They attempted only two passes, not completing either, but rushed 66 times for 357 yards.

Erb rushed for 171 yards, Tristen Rader for 72 and sophomore quarterback Jacob Bettcherfor 45 to lead the way.

Rader picked up the slack for Nordmark with his biggest rushing game of the season. "Rader and Bettcher, that was a heckuva night for those two,'' said DL coach Josh Omang, adding that nothing was changed without Nordmark and Haire.

"Maybe we weren't as as diverse as we usually are. But we are who we are. We're an old-fashioned veer team. We run the ball. It's what my mom always tells me: 'You guys just run it up the middle.' It is a little more complicated than that, though.''

Senior High's strength also was the ground game, led by Ethan Trebil (9-47 rushing) and Derrick (15-45). Carter Beck was 5-of-8 passing for 60 yards.

"We worked hard all week to stop the veer,'' Kasowski said. "The kids worked hard. But they kept grinding out 5-6 yards a carry.

"Offensively, we had some success. It (Lakers' running game) is what we want to do. They did a great job of maintaining possession and moving the ball.''

Detroit Lakes improved to 6-1.