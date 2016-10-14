PREP FOOTBALL: South upends Central

"The played the most physical in the first half," said Central coach Bill Lorenz. "They took it to us right away. We came out and played better in the second half but it was a little too late."

The Bruins led 28-0 at halftime.

Zander Luckoski led South with 128 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Central picked up 200 passing yards from quarterback Zack Murphy, who completed 15 of 27 passes.

Two of his passes went for touchdowns, one a 9-yarder to Aaron Knutson and a 78-yarder to Zane Miller, who caught eight passes for 140 yards.

Central wraps up its season on Wednesday with a game at West Fargo Sheyenne.