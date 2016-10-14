Weather Forecast

Close

    UND WOMEN'S HOCKEY: First-goal flurry leads UND past Mavs

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman on Oct 14, 2016 at 10:22 p.m.
    University of North Dakota forward Vilma Tanskanen (16) attempts to chase the puck from Minnesota State defensemen McKenzie Sederberg (9) in the first period of Friday's match between Fighting Hawks and the Mavericks at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. . 1 / 6
    University of North Dakota forward Charly Dahlquist (10) celebrates her goal with the bench during FridayÕs game against Minnesota State at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 6
    University of North Dakota forward Ryleigh Houston (12) fires a shot on goalie Brianna Quade during the first period of Friday's game against Minnesota State at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 3 / 6
    University of North Dakota forward Alyssa MacMillan (24) and Annelise Rice battle for the puck against Minnesota State defensemen Megan Hinze (18) during the first period of Friday's game at Ralph Engelstad Arena on October 14, 2016 in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 4 / 6
    University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks players and fans celebrate Charly Dahlquist's goal in the first period. 5 / 6
    University of North Dakota goalie Lexie Shaw (29) deflects a shot during in the first period of Friday's game against Minnesota State at Ralph Engelstad Arena on October 14, 2016 in Grand Forks, N.D. . (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 6 / 6

    The busiest people in Ralph Engelstad Arena on Friday night were Kevin Vaughan and his operations staff.

    They were the ones in charge of storing all of the first-career goal pucks.

    Freshman Abbey Stanley scored her first-career goal, freshman Emma Nuutinen scored her first-career goal, sophomore Rebekah Kolstad scored her first-career goal and sophomore Charly Dahlquist beat a goaltender for the first time in her career as UND hammered Minnesota State-Mankato 6-0 in the series opener.

    "Budget-wise, we're going to have to go get some more game pucks," UND coach Brian Idalski said.

    Seemingly after every goal, someone was sent out to retrieve the keepsakes as UND moved to 3-1-1 overall with its best offensive output of the season.

    Nuutinen, a Finnish Olympian, scored twice, including one highlight-reel dangle of a defenseman.

    Stanley, a freshman defenseman, scored on a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

    Kolstad, a Mankato, Minn., native, scored against her hometown team from the slot in the third period. It was her first goal in 40 collegiate games.

    And Dahlquist, whose only previous college goal came on an empty-netter, beat MSU-Mankato goalie Brianna Quade (23 saves) twice.

    "That was terrific," Idalski said. "A couple of kids needed it. They had been close. You just felt if they got one, they'd relax and things would start going easier for them. That was great to see. Super happy for them."

    UND senior goalie Lexie Shaw continues to be dominant stepping into the No. 1 role for two-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Shelby Amsley-Benzie, who graduated after last season.

    Shaw has now posted back-to-back shutouts, extending her scoreless streak to 129 minutes, 12 seconds.

    For the season, she is 3-0-1 with a 0.49 goals-against average and a .978 save percentage. Idalski said Shaw will start the series finale at 2:07 p.m. today, despite the quick turnaround.

    "Lexie is awesome right now," Dahlquist said. "She's really strong for us."

    Saturday games have been a challenge for UND early this season.

    On opening weekend, the Fighting Hawks beat Mercyhurst 3-1 on Friday and tied 1-1 on Saturday. Last weekend, they beat St. Cloud State 1-0 Friday and lost 3-2 Saturday.

    "The challenge for a younger club is to do that two games in a row and have that energy through a full Saturday," Idalski said. "I don't know if we've done that yet."

    Explore related topics:sportsUND sportsUND HockeyCOLLEGE HOCKEYcollege sports
    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
    Advertisement