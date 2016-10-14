UND WOMEN'S HOCKEY: First-goal flurry leads UND past Mavs

Freshman Abbey Stanley scored her first-career goal, freshman Emma Nuutinen scored her first-career goal, sophomore Rebekah Kolstad scored her first-career goal and sophomore Charly Dahlquist beat a goaltender for the first time in her career as UND hammered Minnesota State-Mankato 6-0 in the series opener.

"Budget-wise, we're going to have to go get some more game pucks," UND coach Brian Idalski said.

Seemingly after every goal, someone was sent out to retrieve the keepsakes as UND moved to 3-1-1 overall with its best offensive output of the season.

Nuutinen, a Finnish Olympian, scored twice, including one highlight-reel dangle of a defenseman.

Stanley, a freshman defenseman, scored on a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

Kolstad, a Mankato, Minn., native, scored against her hometown team from the slot in the third period. It was her first goal in 40 collegiate games.

And Dahlquist, whose only previous college goal came on an empty-netter, beat MSU-Mankato goalie Brianna Quade (23 saves) twice.

"That was terrific," Idalski said. "A couple of kids needed it. They had been close. You just felt if they got one, they'd relax and things would start going easier for them. That was great to see. Super happy for them."

UND senior goalie Lexie Shaw continues to be dominant stepping into the No. 1 role for two-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Shelby Amsley-Benzie, who graduated after last season.

Shaw has now posted back-to-back shutouts, extending her scoreless streak to 129 minutes, 12 seconds.

For the season, she is 3-0-1 with a 0.49 goals-against average and a .978 save percentage. Idalski said Shaw will start the series finale at 2:07 p.m. today, despite the quick turnaround.

"Lexie is awesome right now," Dahlquist said. "She's really strong for us."

Saturday games have been a challenge for UND early this season.

On opening weekend, the Fighting Hawks beat Mercyhurst 3-1 on Friday and tied 1-1 on Saturday. Last weekend, they beat St. Cloud State 1-0 Friday and lost 3-2 Saturday.

"The challenge for a younger club is to do that two games in a row and have that energy through a full Saturday," Idalski said. "I don't know if we've done that yet."