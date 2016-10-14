The coaches and media both selected Weber State to repeat as league champion.

UND received three first-place votes and finished with 103 points in the coaches' poll. UND was only one point behind Idaho (104), who received one first-place vote among the coaches.

In the media poll, Montana wound up in second behind Weber and picked up three first-place votes. The Griz were fourth in the coaches' poll.

UND coach Brian Jones, who is entering his 11th season, has all five starters and seven of his top eight scorers back from a 2015-16 team that posted a 17-16 overall record and advanced to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament for the fifth time in six seasons.

"It's going to be a very exciting year in the Big Sky and a very challenging one," Jones said. "The top five teams in these polls have a lot of their key contributors back. That is going to make this league as tough as it has been since we've been in it.

"We're grateful though to be lumped in there with that top grouping, but we all know it's how you produce on the court that matters and that will be our focus. We'll have to play with these expectations and being able to handle them will be a nice challenge for our young group."

UND opens the 2016-17 season with a home game against Crown College on Nov. 11.