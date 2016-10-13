COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Sweet sweep

The stats' sheet said that the Fighting Hawks had only four hitting errors out of 95 attacks in a 25-17, 25-11, 25-12 rout of Montana State in Big Sky Conference play at The Betty.

"Only four hitting errors, even in only three sets, is unheard of," Pryor said. "We were able to be aggressive but still stay in control with our attacks."

The control leader was junior Julia Kaczorowska, who had 13 kills without a single error in 22 attacks in posting a .591 hitting percentage. Also error-free were Tamara Merseli with eight kills and Faith Dooley with seven. Ashley Brueggeman added eight kills and Chelsea Moser seven, combining for only three errors.

They all added up to a team kill percentage of .432, six times Montana State's number in that compartment.

"They're maybe our best stats, but I also thought we played our best as a team, too," said Kaczorowska, a junior from Oakville, Ont. "As a team, we played very, very well.

"(Setter Sydney Griffin) and I connected real well, the passing was on and everything seemed so crisp. Our team dynamic has really improved a lot."

The Fighting Hawks won their fifth straight, improving their record to 6-1 in the Big Sky Conference North Division and 14-8 overall. The Bobcats were absent of hitting power except for Caitlin Lonergan with 11 kills.

Kaczorowska missed a chunk of last season with a knee injury and has become increasingly aggressive at the net as she feels more healthy. That confidence has led to more playing time

"Julia played great and I couldn't be happier for her," Pryor said. "She's starting to be healthy and come back to her game.

"For the team, it was one of those nights where you play exceptionally well. And, I think Montana State is usually better than they were tonight."

If the replay statistics stay the same as the scoresheet, Pryor said, "That has to be a record."

UND will play host the Montana Grizzlies at noon Saturday in more Big Sky play.