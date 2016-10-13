PREP SOCCER: Perfect timing

Kern knocked in a header off a Parker Anderson corner kick, who registered his team-leading sixth assist, to break a scoreless battle with 1:57 left in the first half. It was the fourth goal of the season for Kern; all four have come in the Wave's last four games.

"I knew the goals eventually would come if I kept working hard,'' the sophomore said. "I was waiting the whole year to get one. Then I got two in one game. Then another. And now another. I couldn't be happier.''

Senior High coach Matt Stengl said the late-season outburst has been in part because of Kern maturing as a varsity player. "Ben's a strong player. He has quality skills. He's hungry for the ball. But he's still young,'' Stengl said.

Just 85 seconds after Kern's goal, Senior High made it 2-0 when Austin Clifton scored in a crowd from short range. The Wave made it 3-0 with five minutes left in the game when Mohammed Yousif scored on a rebound just 30 seconds after he re-entered the game.

That was more than enough offense as Crookston didn't put a shot on goal against Wave goalie Blake Felch. "I had to tell (Felch) at halftime to stay ready,'' Stengl said.

"We wanted to come out and put pressure on them. We played with confidence. Edmond (Jones) in the middle and our back guys, Ian (Shjerve) and Ethan (McGaughey), played strong defense.''

Crookston goalie Logan Wardner had 20 saves against the attacking Wave offense. "He's done a good job all year,'' Crookston coach Don Cox said. But a year-long offensive struggle continued for the Pirates. They scored only 17 goals this season. Thursday's loss was the fifth time in their past six games they were shut out.

"The first half of the year we scored some points,'' said Cox, whose team finished 6-11. "But in the second half, we just couldn't find a magic formula.''

Senior High (5-9-3) plays a quarterfinal game Saturday at Bemidji.