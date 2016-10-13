UND HOCKEY: Kawaguchi commits to UND

The British Columbia Hockey League standout flew back home Saturday, canceled his other

college visits and committed to UND this week.

Kawaguchi, a 5-foot-9, 181-pound offensively-gifted forward, will likely come to campus next fall.

"I got home and I really couldn't stop thinking about the whole experience," Kawaguchi said. "I was planning on going on other flydowns and seeing other campuses, but I knew by Wednesday that I didn't want to waste anyone's time when I knew my decision was North Dakota."

Kawaguchi finished fifth in the BCHL last season in scoring with 83 points in 56 games for the Chilliwack Chiefs. Of the four that were ahead of him, three were two years older and the other was Tyson Jost, UND's star freshman.

Kawaguchi, who is serving as captain for the Chiefs for a second straight season, has 15 points in 11 games so far.

The 1997-born forward is the cousin of NHL veteran forward Devin Setoguchi, who has played with the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and now is with the Los Angeles Kings.

Kawaguchi was briefly committed to Denver, but recently re-opened his recruit.

"A couple of things went wrong and there were kind of negative parts on both ends of the situation," he said. "It happens sometimes. I kind of moved on from there."

Kawaguchi said he enjoyed meeting the team.

"My favorite part was being in the lounge area with the guys," he said. "They were sitting there, laughing and joking around. It was a good atmosphere. The guys were all really good. I hung out with them for a little bit, I was able to watch them play Friday night, but my favorite part was hanging out in the lounge."

For now, Kawaguchi is focused on getting Chilliwack back to the BCHL finals, where they lost to West Kelowna.

"The expectation here is to have a great season," he said. "We want to try to get back to the finals like we did last year. We want to fight for that league championship. We have the guys to do it. We believe we can get down to that spot and fight for it again. That's the expectation as it should be every year."

Jordan Kawaguchi

Position: Forward.

Size: 5-9, 181.

Hometown: Abbotsford, B.C.

Team: Chilliwack (BCHL).

Commitment: UND (2017).